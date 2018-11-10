24 of the of most beautiful charity Christmas cards to send in 2018

If you're picking out which charity Christmas cards to send this year, Annie Elwes is here to help with some of her favourites.
Cancer Research UK – 12 Days Of Christmas
£2.99 for 10 – order via the Cancer Research UK website.
British Red Cross – Fireside Friends
£3.50 for 10 – order via the British Red Cross website.
Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust – Christmas Shadows by Owen Williams
£5.50 for 10 – order via the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust website.
Traidcraft – Christmas Baubles
£4.95 for 20 – order via the Traidcraft website.
Macmillan Cancer Support – Dove of Peace
£4.25 for 10 – order via the Macmillan Cancer Support website.
Dogs Trust – He’s finally here!
£5.99 for 10 – order via the Dogs Trust website.
Barnardo’s – Collecting the tree
£2.99 for 10 – order via the Barnardo’s website.
Woodland Trust – Kingfisher in the snow
£3.99 for 8 – order via the Woodland Trust website.
Alzheimer’s Society – Moonlit hare
£4.50 for 10 – order via the Alzheimer’s Society website.
Injured Jockeys Fund – Silent Footfall by Daniel Crane
£7.50 for 10 – order via the Injured Jockeys Fund website.
Marie Curie – Bearing Gifts
£4.25 for 10 – order via the Marie Curie website.
Mind – Keeping Cosy
£3.99 for 10 – order via the Mind website.
Sue Ryder – Christmas Post
£2.99 for 10 – order via the Sue Ryder website.
Great Ormond Street Hospital – Fine Art Angel
£4.50 for 10 – order via the Great Ormond Street Hospital website.
Tearfund – Christmas Story
£5 for 10 – order via the Tearfund website.
Royal Trinity Hospice – Christmas Card
£3.99 for 10 – order via the Royal Trinity Hospice website.
Compassion in World Farming – Photography by Wendy Darker
£5 for 10 – order via the Compassion in World Farming website.
Amnesty – Boxing Day
£4.45 for 10 – order via the Amnesty website.
National Trust – Winter Fox
£4 for 10 – order via the National Trust website.
Parkinson’s – Church Square
£3.50 for 10 – order via the Parkinson’s website.
Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society – Adoration of the Shepherds by Jean Baptiste Pierre
£4.60 for 10 – order via the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society website.
WWF – Polar Bear Cubby Hole
£3.99 for 10 – order via the WWF website.
Countryside Alliance – The Dress Rehearsal by Zoë Carmichael Designs
£6.99 for 10 – order via the Countryside Alliance website.
The Churches Conservation Trust – Heavenly Hosts
£5.50 for 10 – order via the The Churches Conservation Trust website.
In defence of round-robin letters: Boastful, delusional, unintentionally hilarious
The smugness and often staggering insensitivity of the Christmas round-robin letter is enough to drive one to drink, but Kit…
The best places to ice skate, from Winchester to the Eden Project
Megan Jenkins tracks down the best outdoor ice rinks for ice skating this winter, for families and romantic evenings under…