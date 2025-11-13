Items from the collection of Lady Glenconner are going under the hammer, including a nine-carat gold Cartier box gifted to her by Elizabeth II
‘I have had such great pleasure living with these wonderful objects, each telling their own fascinating story.’
Pamela Goodman
Items from the collection of Lady Glenconner, who was Maid of Honour at Elizabeth II’s Coronation and lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret, a friend from childhood, will be auctioned off at Bonhams New Bond Street on November 18.
Highlights include the Thomas Smith of Derby painting The Cullen Arabian held by a groom, before a landscape with classical ruins, which carries an estimate of £50,000–£70,000; Victor Pasmore’s The Painting Lesson (estimate £30,000–50,000); a 1954 nine-carat gold Cartier box, a present from Elizabeth II; and Lady Glenconner's Sir Norman Hartnell wedding dress.
Lady Glenconner comments: ‘I have had such great pleasure living with these wonderful objects, each telling their own fascinating story.’
In 2023, Country Life interviewed Lady Glenconner about her time on Mustique or 'the party island' which her husband, Colin, purchased in 1958 for £45,000.
You can read some snippets from that article, below.
There is a certain serendipity to the timing of my conversation with Lady Glenconner. She is off to Mustique imminently. ‘I suspect this may be the last time I go,’ says the 91 year old, rather wistfully, of the tiny West Indian island she and her husband, Colin Tennant (later Lord Glenconner), brought to life over many decades, turning it, as Colin prophesied he would, into ‘a household name’.
'The sound of having your very own desert island was wonderful, the reality was far less attractive,’ recalls Lady Glenconner of the scrubby island infested with mosquitoes and overrun with wild cows, where she was to spend months and years eating barely more than tinned beans and ‘sweating rather than sleeping at night’.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
Her excitement about her forthcoming trip is palpable — she barely draws breath — so I ask her the five things she is most looking forward to when she gets there. ‘
Oh swimming, of course,’ she says, without missing a beat. A picnic and a swim at Macaroni Beach are nostalgic reminders of her days spent with Princess Margaret (to whom she was lady-in-waiting), perhaps Mustique’s most famous occupant among a roll call of celebrities and who ‘set the island on its way’. ‘I adore swimming in the lagoon, too,’ she adds. ‘Some people don’t like the weed there, but I love the way it strokes your body as you glide along.’
We turn finally to her books and the writing career that has brought her such fame in her old age. ‘I wouldn’t have written my books at all if it hadn’t been for Colin’s ghastly will, which left me with nothing.’ I can feel the shudder on the end of the telephone line as she voices a fear of bumping into Kent Adonai, Lord Glenconner’s only beneficiary, when she travels through St Lucia. ‘I’ll be wearing a mask, just in case,’ she says firmly.
We discuss, in particular, her book 'Murder on Mustique', written partly because she had been inspired by a real, but little documented, murder on the island and partly to give an idea of what the island was really like. ‘How it smelled and how it sounded,’ she says, and I think of a passage in the book’s early pages
when she describes the ‘sweetness of decaying leaves, sea salt and paprika drifting from someone’s kitchen’. I can hear the ‘cicadas chirruping like a round of applause’ and I can imagine Lady Glenconner, back on Mustique, bursting with the same colour and energy as the island that has been so much part of her life.
‘Lady Glenconner, My Life in Objects’ can be viewed online until November 18.
Julie Harding is Country Life’s news and property editor. She is a former editor of Your Horse, Country Smallholding and Eventing, a sister title to Horse & Hound, which she ran for 11 years. Julie has a master’s degree in English and she grew up on a working Somerset dairy farm and in a Grade II*-listed farmhouse, both of which imbued her with a love of farming, the countryside and historic buildings. She returned to her Somerset roots 18 years ago after a stint in the ‘big smoke’ (ie, the south east) and she now keeps a raft of animals, which her long-suffering (and heroic) husband, Andrew, and four children, help to look after to varying degrees.
-
-
Five home offices so good that every work day will feel like a holiday (well, probably)
Five years on from the Pandemic, millions of us are still working from home much of the time — and thus the appeal of a home office is as strong as ever. They don't much nicer than these.
-
How many insects are there for every person on Earth (give or take a million) and other questions. It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 12, 2025
Test your general knowledge in today's Country Life quiz.
-
What do women want (on wheels)?
James Fisher gets to drive fast cars for a living, but are sleek lines and high horsepower quite the 'babe magnets' so many men think they are? On a quest to find the truth, he dared do the unthinkable.... which was to just ask them.
-
How to get your hands on some Napoleonic jewels the legal way
Napoleon's one-of-a-kind brooch is going under the hammer tomorrow.
-
Savile Row might be the beating heart of bespoke men's tailoring, but it was named after a woman
Savile Row is the home of the bespoke suit, but its history is a lot more colourful than you might expect.
-
A painting owned by Edward Guinness is on display next to a near identical version at Kenwood House — but which one is the real Vermeer?
A mini exhibition at Kenwood House allows viewers to ‘to practise their own connoisseurship’.
-
What is everyone talking about this week: The great generational wealth transfer foretold by the financial press has already begun in the form of given heirlooms
If you're planning to propose to someone forget Graff or Cartier because it's time for tea with Granny.
-
Omoda 9: Not a Range Rover, but it might be the next best thing
Omoda, one of the host of Chinese-made cars now on offer in the UK, presents its flagship SUV. We found a car of no frills, and plenty of luxury, at an extremely reasonable price point.
-
A handful of Scotland's last available freshwater pearls have been transformed into 'mesmerising' pieces of jewellery
Edinburgh jeweller Hamilton & Inches have been trusted to handle the incredibly rare organic gemstones.
-
‘So many of us look at the world through our screens and forget to pay attention to the world outside’: Katy Hessel on the world’s great female artists, why free entry to museums matters and her consuming passions
The author of ‘The Story of Art Without Men’ speaks to Lotte Brundle about the dangers of AI, how she fell in love with the art world and why it’s okay that her favourite painting is by a male artist.