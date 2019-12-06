Gift ideas for those who love experiences

Experiences are the new kid on the block when it comes to Christmas presents, but their growing popularity is well-founded, creating memories which last a lifetime and rarely end up in landfill.

An introduction to cheesemaking and tasting for enthusiasts. If you’ve ever wanted to master the cheeseboard, this is the place to start.

Priced at £195 from Paxton & Whitfield — click here to buy.

From beginner lessons to a fully personalised programme, these workshops will help people level up their skills – give it to your partner and you’ll have a professional photographer for the rest of your life!

Priced from £50 from leica — click here to buy.

This special Country Life package includes two tickets for Grange Park, plus a programme and a bottle of Champagne – a wonderful gift for the Opera lover in your life, and for you too!

Priced at £350, Grange Park Opera — click here to buy.

This rather special gift is ideal for the wine enthusiast in your midst. They can follow the journey of their grapes from plant to bottle and receive six personalised bottles of the vine’s vintage.

Priced at £135-£600, Cuvée Privée — click here to buy.

Enjoy furniture-painting or lampshade-making, conveniently at different locations around the country. The perfect gift for someone who likes to upcycle old furniture.

Priced at about £70, Annie Sloan — click here to buy.

Discover Prince Charles’s magnificent gardens and end your tour with champagne tea for two – a truly unique experience!

Priced at £155, Highgrove Gardens — click here to buy.

This 85-minute experience to energise, awaken and increase positivity includes sound therapy, breath work, exfoliation and massage

Priced at £170, Bamford — click here to buy.

From quick and simple suppers to artisan breadmaking, Daylesford Organics offer courses for beginner and experienced cooks alike – so if you’re in the area (and your partner is a little lacking in the culinary department) then this may just be the one for you…

Priced at £175, Daylesford Organics — click here to buy.

The world’s best magazine (we’re not biased, not at all) at just £6 for six issues.

Priced at £6, Country Life — click here to buy.

Spend a day foraging for food with the experts – and we mean adorable dogs.

Priced at £100, Truffle and Mushroom Hunter — click here to buy.

Give a holiday to remember at Landmark Trust rentals such as Culloden Tower in Richmond, North Yorkshire

Priced at £541 for four nights (sleeps four), The Landmark Trust — click here to buy.