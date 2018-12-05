Christmas gift ideas for children

A collection of adorable gifts, perfect for that special toddler or precocious young person.

An adorable present for the tot in your life – Terry even comes in his own easy storage container so there will be one less toy to trip over on the floor.

Terry The Tiger Friend In A Tin, £9.95 – click here to buy.

If your child is a budding game keeper, why not get them this reversible Hamish tweed coat?

Tweed field coat by Johnstons of Elgin, £85 – click here to buy.

For your young magician or avid builder – help them create their own Wizarding World.

Harry Potter Great Hall by LEGO, £89.99 – click here to buy.

Beautifully crafted and handmade, a gift which will be treasured by any budding sporting enthusiast.

Alison Van Der Lande tennis case, £245 – click here to buy.

The perfect gift for your young keen texter – they wont lose a glove if they never have to take them off!

Leopard wrist warmers by Rosie Sugden, £65 – click here to buy.

Send your little one off to sleep safely in the warm glow of this miniature house light.

Dragons of Walton Street night light, £170 – click here to buy.

This beautiful gift box contains all 23 original Peter Rabbit books by Beatrix Potter. Each tale is presented in its iconic white jacket and features a publisher’s note describing how the story came to be.

The Beatrix Potter collection, £34.95 – click here to buy.

Made by the Steiff company from white cuddly soft plush, the Snowman is fully jointed and has a big long black mouth, black shiny eyes and matching three buttons on his tummy.

The Snowman, £55 – click here to buy.

A private helicopter ride to Legoland Windsor, a British banquet with all courses hand-crafted in the shape of various Lego elements and characters and a stay in the suite, decked in a recreation of London city and its most iconic landmarks made solely from Lego, complete with a rotating London Eye and an open/closing Tower Bridge. And as if that weren’t enough, each child will also be given a personalised Lego re-creation of their own face!

A stay in the luxury LEGO suite at Rosewood London with VIP experience at Legoland – price on request.

A wonderful little swing, ideal for small children or the narrow of hip. All sorts of sizes depending on whether it’s just for kids – or whether the grown-ups are allowed to play as well. Personalise this swing with your young one’s for that extra special touch.

Oak and Rope Company garden swing, from £195 – click here to buy.