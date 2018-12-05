Christmas gift ideas for children

A collection of adorable gifts, perfect for that special toddler or precocious young person.
Terry The Tiger Friend In A Tin
An adorable present for the tot in your life – Terry even comes in his own easy storage container so there will be one less toy to trip over on the floor.
Terry The Tiger Friend In A Tin, £9.95 – click here to buy.
Tweed field coat by Johnstons of Elgin
If your child is a budding game keeper, why not get them this reversible Hamish tweed coat?
Tweed field coat by Johnstons of Elgin, £85 – click here to buy.
Harry Potter Great Hall by LEGO
For your young magician or avid builder – help them create their own Wizarding World.
Harry Potter Great Hall by LEGO, £89.99 – click here to buy.
Alison Van Der Lande tennis case
Beautifully crafted and handmade, a gift which will be treasured by any budding sporting enthusiast.
Alison Van Der Lande tennis case, £245 – click here to buy.
Leopard wrist warmers by Rosie Sugden
The perfect gift for your young keen texter – they wont lose a glove if they never have to take them off!
Leopard wrist warmers by Rosie Sugden, £65 – click here to buy.
Dragons of Walton Street night light
Send your little one off to sleep safely in the warm glow of this miniature house light.
Dragons of Walton Street night light, £170 – click here to buy.
The Beatrix Potter collection
This beautiful gift box contains all 23 original Peter Rabbit books by Beatrix Potter. Each tale is presented in its iconic white jacket and features a publisher’s note describing how the story came to be.
The Beatrix Potter collection, £34.95 – click here to buy.
The Snowman
Made by the Steiff company from white cuddly soft plush, the Snowman is fully jointed and has a big long black mouth, black shiny eyes and matching three buttons on his tummy.
The Snowman, £55 – click here to buy.
A stay in the luxury LEGO suite at Rosewood London
A private helicopter ride to Legoland Windsor, a British banquet with all courses hand-crafted in the shape of various Lego elements and characters and a stay in the suite, decked in a recreation of London city and its most iconic landmarks made solely from Lego, complete with a rotating London Eye and an open/closing Tower Bridge. And as if that weren’t enough, each child will also be given a personalised Lego re-creation of their own face!
A stay in the luxury LEGO suite at Rosewood London with VIP experience at Legoland – price on request.
Oak and Rope Company garden swing
A wonderful little swing, ideal for small children or the narrow of hip. All sorts of sizes depending on whether it’s just for kids – or whether the grown-ups are allowed to play as well. Personalise this swing with your young one’s for that extra special touch.
Oak and Rope Company garden swing, from £195 – click here to buy.
