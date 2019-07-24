The Utterly Inessential Polo Shopping List: Everything you’ll need for The Hurlingham Polo International Day and beyond

Looking ahead to this Saturday, Alexandra Fraser rounds up all of the Utterly Inessential items you may desire to attend the polo this Saturday in style, from comfy (yet chic) shoes to the ever-present fedora.

What a July it’s been so far, especially for the rural world of Berkshire. They’ve had Henley Royal Regatta, Henley Festival and are now gearing up to host The Hurlingham Polo International Day at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club. An enchanting combination of fast-pased sport and gentle espadrille-clad strolls, it’s a special event and not one to miss if you happen to be in the area this weekend.

The hero we all needed

Is the company distinguised enough that you feel you need a heel? Yes. Do you want to wear a heel? Absoultely not.

The absolute champion of the summer season, espadrilles are back in full force and have graced the feet of ladies at every event hosted on uneven terrain thus far this July An espadrille wedge in a neutral colour will keep you comfortable and fashionable all at once. Just don’t step in any puddles.

The Amalfi by Keith Scarrott, now £59.95, www.keithscarrott.co.uk

And don’t you know, it’s a beautiful new day, hey hey

A little bit of wishful thinking is all that we need for the sun to shine this weekend. The power of Zeus may have rained down on us on Tuesday night and the forcast may be dodgy at best, but slap on a sky-blue bangle and the weather is your oyster. Please?

Electra Gold Sky and London Blue Topaz Bangle, £250 by Emily Mortimer Jewellery, www.emilymortimer.co.uk

Fedorable, isn’t it?

What else can you wear to the polo and the beach? Perfect for keeping the sun off the back of your neck, a fedora is a statment in itself and a sure-fire way to fit right in with the regulars.

The Aldeburgh Fedora with Guinea and Pheasant Feather, £65 by Hicks & Brown, www.hicksandbrown.com

The one ring to keep away from the horses

What do you mean, it’s not that sort of polo?

18 Carat Gold Plated Polo Ring, £95 by Renné Jewellery, www.rennejewellery.co.uk

Style-steal from the players

If, after a stunning display of country sportsmanship, you’re inspired to take up the reins yourself, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a smarter boot than this one.

Start Mollett Riding boots by Aigle, £29, www.aigle.com