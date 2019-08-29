The Utterly Inessential Shopping List: Everything you need for the last weekend of summer

Alexandra Fraser rounds up the last few things you absolutely don't need this summer, as we reluctantly turn towards autumn jackets, broken brollies and 'do you have any tables inside?'.

The August Bank Holiday has come and gone, the school run is about to start and cold evenings are hinting at the weather beginning to turn.

And yet, there’s still hope. One more barbecue weekend awaits. One more trip to the beach. Maybe even one more restless night tossing and turning in too-warm-sheets – bliss. The last weekend of summer is here: Let’s make sure it’s a good ‘un.

Create the gin that will keep you warm for winter

As more and more distilleries open their doors to the public, the mystery of just how gin tastes so good is being slowly revealed. Joining the fray is the City of London Distillery, who have transformed the Fifth Floor Terrace of Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge into a haven for gin lovers.

Learn all about botanicals and mix your own gin to take home in their Make Your Own Gin experience, followed by a gorgeous three course meal served overlooking the rooftops of Knightsbridge. If you don’t make the experiences (on Thursday 29th August and Friday 6th September) you can still drop by the terrace to enjoy one of their incredible cocktails.