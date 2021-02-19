Birds of Cors Dyfi, Montgomeryshire: The remote sanctuary for over 100 types of birds

Annunciata Elwes looks at this remote spot beloved of some of Britain's rarest species of birds.

A new wildlife centre at Cors Dyfi nature reserve, aided by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, was set to open last year; there are now fresh plans for an opening in the Spring of 2021.

This wonderful spot is home to 112 species of birds, including red kites, barnacle geese, hen harriers, warblers, bitterns and lovely yellow-eyed ospreys, which have been the focus of a breeding project at Cors Dyfi for the past 12 years.

You might also spot a water buffalo, an otter or even a dormouse flitting around the swamp, woodland and scrub, which are brightened by tall yellow flag irises from May to August.

