Birds of Cors Dyfi, Montgomeryshire: The remote sanctuary for over 100 types of birds

Annunciata Elwes looks at this remote spot beloved of some of Britain's rarest species of birds.
A new wildlife centre at Cors Dyfi nature reserve, aided by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, was set to open last year; there are now fresh plans for an opening in the Spring of 2021.
This wonderful spot is home to 112 species of birds, including red kites, barnacle geese, hen harriers, warblers, bitterns and lovely yellow-eyed ospreys, which have been the focus of a breeding project at Cors Dyfi for the past 12 years.
This wonderful spot is home to 112 species of birds, including red kites, barnacle geese, hen harriers, warblers, bitterns and lovely yellow-eyed ospreys, which have been the focus of a breeding project at Cors Dyfi for the past 12 years.
You might also spot a water buffalo, an otter or even a dormouse flitting around the swamp, woodland and scrub, which are brightened by tall yellow flag irises from May to August.
See more of Secret Britain
Heath Chapel, Brown Clee, Shropshire: ‘You’re transported back to the 12th century’
A remote medieval church in Shropshire is today's Secret Britain find.
Coombe Hill, Buckinghamshire: ‘Rare chalk grassland humming with butterflies, wildflowers and grazing cattle’
The view from Coombe Hill, Buckinghamshire, is Friday's Secret Britain selection.
Mynydd Carningli, Pembrokeshire: The ancient volcano in the shape of a reclining woman
The peak of this remote mountain in West Wales is the next spot to make our Secret Britain list.
Binevenagh, Northern Ireland: Lava-hewn crags and cliffs at the end of one of the planet’s great railway journeys
Our Secret Britain piece today takes a look at the view from the top of Binevenagh in Co Londonderry.
Capel and Tudeley, Kent: The unassuming village churches with concealed masterpieces within
Annunciata Elwes continues her look at Secret Britain's best spots with the surprising artworks at the churches of Capel and