Trending:

In pictures: Farmers march against inheritance tax in London

James Fisher James Fisher

After it was announced that Agricultural Property Relief is going to be scrapped, 20,000 farmers, landowners and others took to the streets of London in the rain to protest.

A tractor rumbles past Number 10 Downing Street ahead of the protest on Whitehall. Credit: Carl Court via Getty

People brought their own signs. Credit: Octavia Pollock

Younger protestors on toy tractors also voiced their displeasure on the changes to Inheritance Tax. Credit: Carl Court via Getty

And the inclement weather was no issue for the farming community. Credit: Octavia Pollock

Tractors on Westminster Bridge pass the Houses of Parliament on their way to Parliament Square. Credit: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty

Recommended videos for you

Thousands line the street of Whitehall to listen to speakers such as Jeremy Clarkson, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey. Credit: Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

Even dogs made the journey to the capital to voice their displeasure. Credit: Octavia Pollock

The message is simple. Credit: Anadolu via Getty