In pictures: Farmers march against inheritance tax in London

After it was announced that Agricultural Property Relief is going to be scrapped, 20,000 farmers, landowners and others took to the streets of London in the rain to protest.
Recommended videos for you
Britain lost 25 million of its ‘graceful giants’, the elm tree — but there’s finally real hope that they are coming back
Once the hallmark of a rural idyll, our English elms were almost eradicated by the devastating fungal infection of Dutch
What happened when Country Life put The Queen’s Jack Russells on the Girls with Pearls page
After the sad news that one of Her Majesty The Queen's beloved Jack Russells died at the weekend, today's special
Minette Batters solves the Inheritance Tax question, how to buy your own rollercoaster, and why the French are furious about chocolate fingers
Plus the Quiz of the day and the best property for sale.