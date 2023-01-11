A Winter’s Tale: How a greenhouse keeps gardening fun all year round

A hard working greenhouse offers the perfect way to ensure that gardening is a pleasure, even in the colder months.

17 years after he first made an enquiry to Alitex — the bespoke greenhouse manufacturer based in the South Downs — the owner of this greenhouse is now reaping the rewards of a productive garden all year round. In summer, it produces abundant crops of vine tomatoes, marigolds and even experimental melons with the help of a wide range of Alitex greenhouse accessories.

A peach tree and an apricot are also being established and strawberries grow on traditional boards. The cold frames prolong the growing season and in winter a soil warming cable allows him to grow salads. The other frames are full of seedlings in the spring, as well as cuttings that are sheltered in the autumnal temperatures.

A personal passion

A farmer by trade, the green fingered client planned a monopitch greenhouse with a row of cold frames running the entire length of the structure. Situated against a wall that the client had built by hand, the design was inspired by his grandfather’s lean-to greenhouse in the kitchen garden. On the wall is a seedless grape grown from a treasured cutting of a vine grown by his grandfather.

Over the chillier winter months, the client brings in his pots of Fantasy Chrysanthemums and plants them in the greenhouse beds, so the weather doesn’t spoil the flowers. When in bloom, the yellow and purple hues brighten up even the gloomiest days.

Working together

This project is typical of the collaborative way in which clients work with Alitex to create greenhouses that are perfectly tailored to their needs. Not only do Alitex greenhouses create transformative possibilities for keen gardeners but they also make a beautiful addition to the setting of a home. Alitex offers a full turn key service from initial concept to completion.

From propagating plants to entertaining

Visitors to the most recent Chelsea Flower Show will have seen a magnificent demonstration of the multiple ways that a greenhouse can be used, from propagating plants to entertaining. Clients can choose from a fully bespoke design or one from its hugely successful National Trust range, first introduced in 2004. Whichever they choose, they will enjoy over 70 years of expertise in creating beautiful aluminium greenhouses, designed to give pleasure to generations of garden lovers.

