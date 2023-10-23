Chapman luggage: All in good time

Every bag at luxury brand Chapman is crafted with painstaking attention to detail and expert skill.

It takes time to create something timeless. So says Chapman, the leather- goods company established in Cumbria in 1984. Time is an element woven into the very fabric of the brand. When buying a Chapman bag, you can be confident that it has been produced using the highest-quality materials and the most expert skill, and, importantly, that it will last a lifetime. Central to Chapman’s ethos is the belief that true quality can only be achieved through meticulous attention to detail and a dedication to artistry.

Everything produced by the company is made only by the most experienced artisans, who work with the finest materials to create some of the best luggage, leads, saddle bags and gun slips in the country. It speaks volumes that Chapman chooses to call its workplace not ‘factory’, but ‘workshop’, in which more than 30 skilled artisans craft individual items with loving attention, each finished product a shining example of British craftsmanship.

Chapman has been creating weekend bags since it opened for business, so it could be said that its latest addition, the Chapman Weekender, has been 30 years in the making. With its clever engineering and meticulous craftsmanship, the bag is as the cornerstone of the collection, embodying everything the brand stands for.

Made from British dyed and bonded cotton canvas, full-grain vegetable-tanned leather and British cast-brass hardware, this is a bag that combines the traditional with the innovative, with a laptop sleeve and shoe bag added to Chapman’s signature combination of canvas and leather.

The Maximalist Briefcase is perfect for busy executives on the go — a portable office, if you like. Utilising British parachute- strength cotton shuttle loom webbing, together with leather and canvas, the Maximalist is a bag big enough to house all of life’s essentials, be that a Filofax and laptop, or the smartest overnight kit.

From town to country and everywhere in between, in practical cotton canvas or opulent fullgrain leather, Chapman has crafted and curated a wide range of bags and accessories combining the practical with the stylish, privileging a design aesthetic that is both unique and timeless.

However, Chapman’s bags and accessories offer another important advantage. Because they are very sturdy, made in Britain (using British materials whenever possible) and as far from ‘fast-fashion’ as they can possibly get, they are quintessentially sustainable.

And, if after years of use, your bag needs some tender loving care, Chapman can take care of that, too, offering free-of -charge repairs for reasonable wear and tear — although it’s very possible that this will provide you with the perfect excuse for an upgrade.

