Clever clothes you can wear all day long

Clothes which work as well outdoors as indoors aren’t easy to find, but adding things from Toggi’s Outdoor collection will help you mix and match for all occasions.

Over the past year and a bit, our homes have become the centre of our lives. We do almost everything from home — and that’s meant that our clothing needs have changed.

We’re all living this new normal and our wardrobes need to be versatile and comfortable to keep up with our daily challenges. The art and science of looking suitably ‘put together’, yet also relaxed, professional and casual is a real challenge — especially if you want to avoid getting changed several times a day. That requires some clever clothing, and Toggi’s latest collection fits in beautifully to tick several boxes at once.

The Toggi Outdoor Collection

As a traditionally equestrian brand, Toggi has taken its knowledge, designs, innovation and style from our Toggi Sport and Heritage collections and applied them to suit the needs of all women, for everyday use, indoors and outdoors.

The Toggi Outdoor Collection includes impeccably designed coats, gilets and jackets, cosy fleeces and jumpers, adaptable legwear and essential accessories, all boasting an array of technical features to make them as practical and comfortable as they are stylish.

They’ve worked hard to make clothes that are smart enough for Zoom meetings, yet functional for the weekly shop. Wearable for the lunchtime online yoga class, and practical in all weather for when you’re walking the dog. They even have a bit of the ego-boosting ‘where did you get that?’ factor for the school run.

All Toggi’s garments are designed and created by true outdoor enthusiasts who understand how functional the modern, outdoor wardrobe needs to be. You can be safe in the knowledge that whatever you choose to wear from the Toggi Outdoor Collection, it will not only perform but also go beautifully together due to the sophisticated colour palette and attention to detail, as well as compliment your favourite jeans.

The Toggi Outdoor Collection is connected by fun additions of Tana Lawn Liberty fabric that appear as chic highlights within key collection pieces. Appearing subtly in the lining of our coats and fleeces, and brought into focus by two beautiful statement shirts, each print pattern carefully chosen to celebrate the happiness being outdoors brings to us all!

Technical. Tested. Trusted. Toggi. LOVE THE OUTDOORS – SHOP Toggi Outdoor www.Toggi.com/outdoor