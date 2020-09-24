Everything you need to know about buying property in the Cotswolds, and your chance to ask your questions of our experts

Sebastian Hipwood and Lindsay Cuthill of Savills will be sharing their expertise on property in the Cotswolds in a live Instagram chat with Country Life.

On Monday 28 September at 6pm, Country Life is hosting the third in our series of #asktheagent live chats on our Instagram page, @countrylifemagazine.

This time, we’ll be turning our attention to the perennially popular Cotswolds, with our property editor Annie Elwes — coming back from maternity leave for one day only — talking to Sebastian Hipwood and Lindsay Cuthill of Savills.

Both Sebastian and Lindsay are experts on property in the Cotswolds. They’ll discuss what’s happening in the market, what potential buyers — and sellers — need to know, and talk through the best villages and towns to look out for.

They’ll also be fielding questions from Country Life readers — to ask your question, simply email asktheagent@futurenet.com and we’ll put your questions to the experts.

