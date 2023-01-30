Inspirational Porta Romana lighting and furniture now on sale

The exclusive and inspirational brand Porta Romana has started its January sale, offering a unique opportunity to purchase 1,300 items online with discounts of up to 70 per cent.

Since it was launched over three decades ago, Porta Romana has created some of the world’s most beautiful lighting and furniture, employing craftsmanship that might otherwise have disappeared. Porta Romana’s sales have always been legendary and its next, running from 10 am on 31 January until 5pm on 5 February, will be no exception.

The nature of making anything by hand, using natural materials is that a small proportion of finished items, while in perfect working condition, might have inconsistencies in glazes and small bubbles and clouding in glass.

Others included in the sale will have been found to have minor scrapes, scuffs or chips that have been identified in Porta Romana’s rigorous quality control process.

Also available are prototypes that haven’t made it into a collection. Designs also include Porta Romana classics such as the Cologne, Thread and Lava lamps that have made Porta Romana famous around the world — as well as some unique pieces that have never been seen before.

The Porta Romana outlet team will be available to answer any questions throughout the sale. They can be contacted via outlet@portaromana.com.

Customers can access the Porta Romana sale in a number of different ways:

By following this link to the Porta Romana sale

By heading visiting Porta Romana’s main website www.portaromana.com

By clicking the bio link on Porta Romana’s Instagram, @portaromanauk

Please note that all items are available on a first come, first served basis and that the sale is only available to UK customers as they are wired to UK specifications. Items are shipped within 21 days of purchase from Porta Romana’s head office in Farnham.