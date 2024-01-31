Janey Butler: The best of old and new

Janey Butler has established an award-winning architectural-design practice that doesn’t merely transform the lives of its clients, but also creates a lasting legacy.

An innovative practice with studios in both the Cotswolds and Cheshire, Janey Butler covers all disciplines from exterior architecture, planning and landscape design to interior design and construction, and has won several awards over the years— most recently earning an accolade for ‘Best Interior Private Residence’ at the 2023–24 International Property Awards for a timeless and luxurious manor house in the Shropshire countryside.

The secret of reinventing a house for the 21st century

When bringing an old house to life, Janey’s starting point is to present clients with ideas that solve problems they may not have even considered and to deliver an end result that exceeds expectations.

Respect for old buildings

At the outset, Janey and her team take into consideration each client’s lifestyle and specific needs, as well as the style and character of the house. Projects range in scale and style from large country estates to bespoke new-build homes.

Working with natural materials Janey is renowned for her exceptional signature style, which combines unique natural elements with contemporary design. This creates a calming environment, where plenty of character is achieved through the use of natural colours, textures and materials.

The beauty of bespoke

Janey and her team collaborate with the finest craftspeople, artisans and suppliers to create beautiful projects externally and internally for their clients’ homes. They have access to a range of skills and disciplines, from stonemasons and timber craftsmen to artisans who work with centuries-old timber to create distinctive furniture to artists who develop intricate lighting installations and bespoke art to complement the tones and atmosphere of a design.

Briefs are specified with the client in mind at all times, whether for the upholstery and finishes, or bespoke joinery packages that seamlessly complement the interior and exterior architecture and how the house sits within the landscape. Furniture is frequently sourced from highend suppliers in the UK and Europe, thanks to the team’s extensive contacts.

Mixing old and new

Janey is passionate about finding beauty in salvaged items — each with their own story to tell — and mixing them with contemporary pieces to create interiors that are carefully considered and unique to each client’s home. Each season, Janey personally selects the very finest innovative design pieces from suppliers around the world, thus complementing her unique design aesthetic.

The joy of a multidisciplinary approach

The team’s knowledge, contacts and skills ensure a coherent creative and logistical process, delivering exceptional levels of detail and creating a smoother experience for the client, who has a single point of contact.

