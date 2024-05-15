Reader event: Celebrate Chelsea in bloom with Katharine Pooley

Award-winning interior designer Katharine Pooley invites you to celebrate Chelsea in Bloom at her London boutique, from 2-5pm on Tuesday, May 21.

Foxgloves, lupins and lavender will evoke the colour and heady scent of an English country garden in an inspiring installation created for Katharine Pooley by florist Shane Connolly, who holds a Royal Warrant granted by The King.

Guests are invited to arrive in time to enjoy a conversation with Katharine on Tuesday, May 21 at 2pm over champagne, fresh lemonade, botanical-inspired cakes and delightful offerings from Highgrove Estate, before Katharine tells the stories behind the favourites in the Summer home accessories collection.

There will be a chance to view the interior designer’s new collaborations, including a wallpaper collection with Fromental and furniture by McKinnon and Harris that will feature in next month’s WOW!house at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, London SW10. Admission is free and no booking is required.

Telephone 020–7584 3223 or visit www.katharinepooley.com for more details