Susie Watson on the secrets of a well-loved home

For Susie Watson, the key to creating comfortable, inviting rooms lies in combining colour, pattern and a pleasing mix of styles.

Susie Watson’s eleven stores provide inspiration to anyone planning to bring any interior to life. They offer a seductive mix of furniture, fabric, wallpaper and paint, tiles, lighting and rugs, plus a wide range of art and accessories — all the ingredients required to achieve a distinctive look that is her customers’ own.

As well as an interior design service, people can order both made-toorder curtains and blinds. Here, she shares her thoughts on creating a well loved home.

Warm colours

Injecting rich, cosseting hues in the form of paint colours, textiles and accessories will make a room feel both welcoming and relaxing.

Simple pattern

Simple, large scale patterns in a limited number of colours are so easy to integrate into a scheme — also so easy on the eye.

Adding texture

A mix of textures adds real depth to a space. Velvet, in particular, looks and feels wonderfully indulgent. Rugs are great to introduce both texture and colour and, together with curtains, do so much to add warmth to a room (and will help to deaden sound). Wooden furniture adds character to a room and a mix of old and new is nicer than all new.

Creating comfort

Comfort relies on well-made, generously proportioned sofas and armchairs, but there’s a range of other factors that are important, too — notably, lighting should be plentiful, pretty and below eye level.

