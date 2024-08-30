The glittering new home of Hancocks London, the jeweller that makes the Victoria Cross

Hancocks London's new premises celebrate the historic brand’s history of making exquisite jewellery and providing the bespoke service that befits them.

From dealers and auctioneers, to artisan shirtmakers, milliners and purveyors of cheese and wine — not to mention London’s most renowned members clubs — St. James’s has always served those looking for the finer things in life. Into this rarefied world now enters Hancocks London, a name synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship and unparalleled luxury in the world of fine jewellery, which relocated its showroom from a shop within the Burlington Arcade to a renovated Georgian townhouse on St. James’s Street in June of this year.

With a rich legacy, including four Royal Warrants, Hancocks has long been a destination for a discerning clientele seeking the finest in bespoke jewellery and exceptional service. Now, the jeweller can share its unique history in its new premises and showcase its full collection for the first time in decades.

The decision to relocate was driven by a desire to return to the brand’s roots. Guy Burton, managing director of Hancocks London, owns and runs the business with his parents, and sister, Amy Burton, who curates the vintage selection and creates bespoke designs. ‘Throughout our history, Hancocks has served as a distinguished jeweller and manufacturer,’ Mr Burton explains.

‘In 1849, we were originally the House of Hancocks, known for manufacturing jewellery, important silverware and the like for clients including royalty, heads of state and the great and the good. In 1916, we became more of a shop and, post-war, continued selling vintage and signed jewellery, while still making our own designs. As we move forward, it feels authentic and deeply meaningful that we return to being what we were originally known as — one of the world’s foremost independent jewellery houses.’

The new location boasts five floors, quadrupling the space of its previous site and foregoes traditional retail counters. This allows Hancocks to offer a more bespoke and intimate customer experience. ‘Our new premises represent the modern Hancocks of today while acknowledging our historic roots. The townhouse is four times bigger than our previous space and we have been able to reimagine the customer journey and are now able to offer a bespoke and intimate experience befitting of our jewels,’ Mr Burton notes.

Each floor of the Georgian townhouse has been meticulously curated to tell a distinctive story through the jewellery on display, with each gallery named after a previous Hancocks location. On the ground floor is the Sackville Gallery, where clients can view a wide selection of jewellery; the walls are lined with Hancocks London’s extensive library of jewellery books, ledgers and historical diaries. This floor will also feature a curation of historic tiaras and notable pieces from Hancocks’s archive.

Later this year, the spotlight will be on a new area dedicated to the Victoria Cross medal, which Hancocks has been making since 1856. On the first floor’s Bruton Gallery, visitors will be able to preview a remarkable collection of vintage, antique and signed pieces from the world’s best jewellery houses. From timeless heirlooms to rare finds, each one tells a story of history, heritage, craftsmanship and artistry.

The second floor’s Burlington Gallery is dedicated to Hancocks London’s collection of old-cut diamonds and important gemstones. Here, clients can engage with experts in an elegant setting. For those celebrating engagements and special milestones, champagne is served in a secret bar area inspired by Lake Como’s Art Nouveau Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

Hancocks’s new home was originally built in the 18th century and has served as a private residence, a Victorian military tailor and a yacht broker. The building now pays homage to the jeweller’s storied history, with artwork and exhibits showcasing notable moments and achievements, including the mounting of the Hope Diamond and commissions for esteemed figures such as Napoleon III and Antony Eden. Hancocks has also enlisted the expertise of an independent historian to delve into its rich history and to facilitate the digitisation of its historical diary dating back to 1870.

‘With this move, we reaffirm our commitment to providing our clients with an unparalleled experience and a showcase of the finest jewellery craftsmanship in the world,’ says Mr Burton. ‘We are excited to be creating our own moment in Hancocks’s history and being able to showcase our full collection of the finest jewels we have curated for the first time in many years. We are really thrilled to unveil our new home on St James’s street. It’s a space that not only honours our rich heritage but also embodies the essence of modern luxury.’

For further information, please telephone 020–7493 8904, or visit www.hancocks-london.com