Warner House: Rooted in history

With origins in 17th-century Huguenot silk weaving and a rich past in which it provided fabrics for successive coronations and commissions for The White House, the Vanderbilts and Astors, Warner House combines age-old tradition with a contemporary edge.

The story behind Warner House weaves together so many of the threads of Britain’s impressive textile heritage. It’s a narrative that includes the Huguenot silk weaving tradition and some of the greatest interior designers of the 20th century. There’s royal history, too; the company received commissions to create the cloth of gold for coronations, a tradition that dates back to Edward I. Today, it still proudly maintains those royal connections with a Royal Warrant.

Warner House is not only a business founded on 150 years of creativity and design excellence, but also one that reimagines the past with a 21st-century look. The Warner House collection offers more than 700 fabrics including printed linens and velvets, plains, cut velvets and intricate weaves, and an extensive range of more than 500 wallpapers printed on top-quality, non-woven paper. The range showcases a myriad of beautiful designs, including exotic botanicals, damask, animal print, ikats, historical toiles and more whimsical pieces.

The Warner House paint range complements the fabric and wallpaper collections. Sustainably produced in the UK, it delivers a rich depth of colour across a spectrum of delightful shades inspired by hundreds of historic silk yarns. The company also offers a hand-crafted furniture range, made to measure curtains and blinds, and beautiful home furnishing accessories.

Earlier this year, Warner House unveiled its new archival design collection of printed linen-mix fabrics and co-ordinating wallpapers that works beautifully with the current offering. Taking inspiration from historic documents, this collection of more than 60 new prints features a combination of large and small-scale designs in both bold and more muted palettes to fit seamlessly into a range of interior styles.

This marks the beginning of exciting things to come from Warner House, with new designs, exciting collaborations and further range expansions all in the pipeline, cementing its position as a luxury interiors brand. Exploring the company’s wealth of fabrics couldn’t be easier, thanks to its online offering, which puts sampling and moodboards never further away than a phone, tablet or laptop.

To explore Warner House, please visit www.warner-house.com