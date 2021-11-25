When hunting for Christmas presents, make it a joyful experience with Cassandra Goad

Cassandra Goad’s emporium of little luxuries is a one-stop-shop for gifts, meaning you can tick everyone off the list, safe in the knowledge that each recipient will feel as treasured as the next.

There are endless options, from fine jewellery for that special someone, to smaller gifts for nieces and nephews, and beyond.

Get in touch, or pop into the beautiful boutique on Sloane Street for the full experience, alongside some expert advice from the jeweller’s experienced staff, who will solve your Christmas present conundrums — on hand to help until the very last minute.

High jewellery

When only jewellery will do, Cassandra designs sensational pieces for jaw-dropping reactions on Christmas morning. Many are destined to be worn in different ways, and are certain to be heirlooms of the future; Cassandra’s high jewellery gift guide has all sorts of options.

The sparkling Niremius necklace is inspired by Niremius, the architect who built the Forum baths at Pompeii around AD 79. The elegant stucco decoration of concentric circles inspired the design of this pendant, which can be worn as a brooch, tiara, choker or bracelet—a true multi-tasker, made to be worn and enjoyed.

For those who prefer bold colours, the designer’s Qin & Han earrings are available in a range of fun and contrasting colours. From the journey to China collection, they’ll liven up any outfit.

Each of Cassandra’s Cirkel rings are one of a kind, inspired by the Scandinavian geometric patterns of the 1950’s. They can even be made bespoke, with different stones and sizes. These beauties will please any lucky lady when she opens one of Cassandra’s special little blue and gold boxes left underneath the Christmas tree.

Iconic designs

For an everyday piece, nothing works better than a yellow gold chunky chain bracelet. Destined to be worn straight away and forever more. To the office, to parties, and for the school run, the Beaumarchais Figaro Gold bracelet is sure to please all ages and tastes, working beautifully stacked up with other gold bangles and chains.

It would be remiss of us to forget Cassandra’s Tagliatelle ring, which has become a true icon of her collection, and certainly a much longed for piece by women across the country. Yellow gold, silver or a mix of the two, there is the diamond version which is extra special for a sparkly Christmas morning. We’ve even seen them worn as wedding or engagement rings.

When colour is called for, you can never have too many bright cocktail rings in a jewellery box (or on fingers, of course). The Ozymandius ring with a trio of blue topaz stones is set along gold bands, and inspired by Shelley’s Ozymandias poem. These rings have become synonymous with the brand, and are available in an array of vibrant colour combinations—don’t be afraid to splash out on bolder stones, Cassandra can advise on colourings for the lucky recipient.

Maroc

Cassandra’s latest collection is inspired by her time in Morocco, and will have you yearning for a holiday to sunnier climes. Cassandra’s Mashrabiya Trellis bracelet is inspired by the carved wood found in windows and gardens all over Morocco.

Her infinitely wearable Basket earrings are inspired by the woven spiralling baskets of Morocco, and her Raffia earrings, perhaps the star of the show, are inspired on the wispy raffia baskets of the Moroccan Medina—even the little tassels delicately move, showing true craftsmanship.

Under £500

In Cassandra Goad’s under £500 gift guide, and equally as special as the earrings above, are the jeweller’s Quote pendants, made in silver and gold, they are a collection of quotes from inspiring people, serving as reminders of hope, possibility and adventure. Wonderfully sentimental, they are designed to be cherished day-to-day.

For chocoholics, her Cocoa Pod silver pendant is an amulet opening to reveal the beans inside—just one of Cassandra’s swivelling jewels, there is often a playful element to her jewels and this is a charming gift that can be filled with colourful stones should you wish.

Initial pendants make a special gift, and can be stacked with other charms, or bought with a chain. This Alice letter pendant has a lovely weight to it, and will last a lifetime and beyond.

For gents

Men are loving jewellery more than ever, from necklaces to bracelets and rings, too—all of which Cassandra can cater for. Cufflinks are having a moment, and for elegant evening affairs, or smarter office days, Cassandra’s cufflinks are a good choice. The Eton College cufflinks are spot on for those feeling nostalgic about their school days, or how about a pair of alphabet cufflinks spelling the initials of beloved children, or some classic silver pieces with quotes—you could engrave an important date, a drawing by a child or even your dog’s paw print (as a customer asked for recently!)

For those chaps who have everything, why not a silver shoot place finder, or a signet ring with a stone, lapis or a family crest.

Whatever you choose, you know it will be something to treasure, now and forever.