Why Nassau Paradise Island is the perfect place for your winter break this year

Find out why Nassau Paradise Island in The Bahamas is one of the finest places to holiday in The Caribbean.

Merely saying the very words ‘The Bahamas’ is enough to evoke wonderful images of perfect holiday: silky sand, blue skies and endless, relaxing days by the water. Its reputation is well-deserved: the turquoise seas are clear and warm, the beaches are vast and unspoilt, and the weather is simply perfect — particularly from December to March, when you’ll find near-endless sunshine and ideal temperatures of 26 or 27 degrees.

But there is far more than that on offer than just the popular image, especially if you head for Nassau Paradise Island — the area in and around Nassau, capital of The Bahamas, and nearby Paradise Island, reached via a causeway from the city. From young couples looking for adventure, families and multi-generation groups looking to keep everyone entertained, or those looking to immerse themselves in the finer things in life, this is a place for everyone.

Want to know more? Here are just a few of the reasons why Nassau Paradise Island makes the perfect holiday destination.

The beautiful places to stay

The hotels in Nassau Paradise Island are among the very finest in the Caribbean, the newest of which is the Goldwynn Resort & Residences. Located on Cable Beach, to the west of Nassau, it offers a range of spectacular and beautiful suites and studios catering to all types of guest. For the ultimate luxury, the Edge Suites are billed as ‘the ultimate home away from home’, extraordinary places to stay with spacious living areas and multiple balconies to make the most of its location on this famously-beautiful spot.

If you fancy something a little different, though, Baha Mar offers three subtly unique experiences: the opulence of Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, the exclusive atmosphere of Rosewood Baha Mar and the sophisticated charm of SLS Baha Mar are all wonderful options.

Atlantis Paradise Island, reached via a causeway from Nassau, offers some equally beautiful places to stay. The Royal at Atlantis, with its Venetian-style Bridge of Sighs joining two sections of the hotel, is one of the best-known sights in The Caribbean; families will love the fun-filled activities on offer at The Coral at Atlantis; while The Cove at Atlantis is an elegant and sophisticated spot nestled in between two private beaches. Best of all for those coming on a trip with friends of extended family is that all the hotels have access to Atlantis Paradise Island’s 11 pools, 14 lagoons and world-class dining.

The history and culture

From the moment Christopher Columbus set foot in The Bahamas — taking his first footsteps in what he dubbed The New World — the islands have been a crossroads of history and culture, as the original inhabitants, the Lucayans, came in to contact with Spanish, Dutch and British settlers down the centuries. This corner of the Caribbean has seemingly seen it all, from the fearsome pirate Blackbeard — whose exploits are celebrated at the Pirate Museum in Nassau — to the former King Edward VIII, who became Governor of The Bahamas following his abdication.

Guided tours of Nassau and its surrounding highlights offer a superb way to see the sights, from the brilliantly preserved colonial-era forts such as Fort Fincastle — which boasts the vertiginous Queen’s Staircase — to the the delightful old architecture of Nassau itself, with its museums and galleries. Not that you have to go Downtown to see the latter: there is a recently-added gallery at Baha Mar whose collection was curated by John Cox, former head of Nassau’s National Art Gallery in Nassau.

And don’t miss finding out about Junkanoo, The Bahamas’ answer to Carnival, and a glorious celebration of local culture with music, dancing and flamboyant costumes. The festival itself is held at New Year, but many of the Nassau Paradise Island resort areas put on shows throughout the year to give visitors a flavour of the main event.

The food

As you’d expect of world-class resorts, the fine dining on offer in Nassau Paradise Island is truly superb. Dune by Chef Jean-Georges at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, enjoys a stellar reputation, while Fish by José Andrés at The Cove at Atlantis is renowned across the Caribbean for its seafood dishes.

Bahamians are rightly proud of their traditional food as well, and to try the best of it look no further than the Fish Fry at Arawak Cay in Nassau, a street full of no-frills restaurants and stalls where you can enjoy authentic local dishes such as grouper, snapper and conch salad.

The fun stuff

Whether you stay in Baha Mar or Atlantis Paradise Island you’ll find all manner of ways to have fun when not relaxing in the sunshine. There are casinos, golf courses — including the word-renowned, Jack Nicklaus-designed Royal Blue course at Baha Mar — and sophisticated bars, from the laid-back glamour of the Jazz Bar at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar to the live music and exotic cocktails of Bar Sol at Atlantis Paradise Island.

For something a little livelier — and an option to delight kids of all ages — Nassau boasts no fewer than three water parks. Baha Bay in Baha Mar opened in 2021, and entry fee is included for all Baha Mar guests. The same goes for Margaritaville Beach Resort residents at their Fins Up Water Park, with its many slides and delightful ‘lazy river’. And those staying on Paradise Island have just as much fun in the 141 acres at Aquaventure, which is part of the offering for guests of both Comfort Suites and Atlantis Paradise Island.

The simplicity

Forget long-haul destinations that take you days to reach: getting to Nassau Paradise Island could scarcely be easier. British Airways fly daily from Heathrow direct to Nassau, while Virgin Atlantic have three flights a week.

So what are you waiting for? Be Inspired and find out more www.nassauparadiseisland.com, or you can book now at ba.com/bahamas.