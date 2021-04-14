Win £1,500 to spend at Favourbrook Womenswear

Country Life and Favourbrook are joining forces in competition to offer one reader £1,500 to spend on the occasion-wear specialist’s new Spring Summer 2021 collection.

The Favourbook competition timing could not be better: warmer weather and the end of lockdown are in tantalising sight; diaries are filling up with celebratory al fresco Sunday lunches, weddings, and tickets to Royal Ascot and Wimbledon. And after a year of dressing down, is there anyone who isn’t looking for an excuse to dress up, whether it’s at an event for 30 people, or 300?

In years gone by, periods of repression have been followed by ones of some well-deserved indulgence (from food and finery, to late-night revelry) — and Favourbrook’s latest collection draws on this desire for fun and freedom.

The womenswear pieces are unashamedly feminine — think intricate floral-inspired prints, embroidery and detailing, some abstract and others rendered in painstaking detail. The brand’s classic silhouettes have been joined by some new, more whimsical ones — fluid and voluminous lightweight chiffons, linens and lustrous silks that are designed to move with your body, rather than against it.

The colours span the rainbow and there’s something for every style and complexion. Some feel very natural: a pale pink, an aquamarine the colour of the ocean on a hot day, and a rich, forest green; others throw caution to the wind, like the psychedelic-print, full-length jacket. Don’t have a smart event coming up? The boxier jackets can be paired with tapered trousers or jeans, for an elevated, every-day look.

Just as it’s always worth having something scheduled into your diary to look forward to, it’s worth having something hanging in your wardrobe that you cannot wait to wear. And if you cannot bear to wait any longer, then you’ll be delighted to hear that Favourbrook’s SS21 collection is now available to purchase online.

For customers craving that in-store experience, Favourbrook’s two Pall Mall boutiques (one for women and one for men sit side-by-side) open April 12 — following all of the Government’s latest guidelines. They are both light, spacious and wonderfully unpretentious, and customer service errs on the side of tradition (the store assistants are knowledgeable, but never interfere), so it’s no wonder that some customers have been coming back for more than 25 years.