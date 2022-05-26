Your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Gusbourne Michelin-starred Chef Series

To celebrate English Wine Week, Gusbourne is giving away four sets of two tickets to The Fordwich Arms chef series lunch on 24th June.

Since 2018 Gusbourne has invited the UK’s top gastronomic talent to showcase their craft at the estate’s intimate garden room, overlooking the vineyards. Guests have had the opportunity to enjoy the creations of MIchelin-starred chefs, carefully paired with a selection of Gusbourne wines in unique, unrepeatable dining experiences.

This year, the estate’s leading restaurant partners have again agreed to take over the kitchen for one-of-a-kind meals hosted in The Nest’s cosy space. The lauded Kieran Reilly (The Hand and Flowers, Marlow) and Adam Byatt (Trinity, London) have already taken the stage for two sold out events.

Next up is Daniel Smith, Chef Patron of The Fordwich Arms.

The Fordwich Arms lunch celebrating English Wine Week

Having received the Observer’s Young Chef of the Year award in 2016, Daniel Smith honed his craft at London’s Clover Club. Eventually he took the opportunity to become Chef Patron at The Fordwich Arms where he has been able to fully showcase his passion for local produce and seasonality. He led the team to secure a number of awards and accolades, including three AA Rosettes and a first Michelin Star in 2019.

Nestled in Britain’s smallest town and only two miles downstream from the historic town of Canterbury, The Fordwich Arms is a singular venue where history meets craft and innovation. Daniel Smith and his team hold an incredible understanding of Kent produce and have established a close relationship with the local farms and producers.

During the lunch Smith will bring guests a celebration of Kent through a specially created four-course menu, matched with the finest Gusbourne sparkling and limited-edition wines.

Guests will start with a wander through the vines while sipping an aperitif with accompanying canapés, before sitting down for the four-course feast.

Tickets are priced at £115 per person. Any dietary requirements and restrictions detailed at booking will be catered for.

A fantastic opportunity to enjoy Daniel Smith’s cuisine, taste Gusbourne’s best bottles and toast to the quality and distinctiveness of English wine.

To celebrate English Wine Week (June 18th – 26th) , Gusbourne is giving away four sets of two tickets* to The Fordwich Arms chef series event on 24th June. Follow the link below and submit your details until WednesdayJune 15th to enter the draw. www.gusbourne.com/chef-series-competition Winners will be contacted on June 17th.