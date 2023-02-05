10 outstanding country houses for sale today, as seen in Country Life

Our weekly round-up looks at a magnificent Kent home and a delightful rural escape in Devon.

A beautifully presented family home that provides a rural haven set apart from the bustle of the wider world.

This six bedroom home is unlisted, but still has all manner of original features from high ceilings with moulded cornices and plaster ceiling roses to wood block floors and elegant sash windows.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

This 17th century stone-built barn set in 16 acres has been transformed into a deceptively modern family home, with five bedrooms, five reception rooms and the sort of pool and leisure facilities you’d expect of a swish country hotel.

Original beams have been retained to give character to this very 21st century home, while there are stables, paddock, a cinema room and a bar.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Located within 50 acres of parkland at Petham, in the heart of the Kent Downs AONB directly south of Canterbury, is this exceptional Grade II-listed house.

It’s a five-bedroom house with a host of surprises, including a bothy and a vinery.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Formerly a Victorian coach house, Pegasus Court is a substantial family house, discreetly situated and convenient for York and Leeds.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An extended four-bedroom semi-detached period cottage in an enviable position, enjoying panoramic rural views over adjoining countryside.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A country house in the Exmoor National Park requiring renovation, set in just under 25 acres with hunting rights over a further 81 acres.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

One of four executive new family homes fitted to an exceptional standard and situated within the stunning North Downs countryside.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

This extended and refurbished four-bedroom Victorian detached home incorporates the best for modern living with traditional values.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive detached house with immense charm and character dating back to the 1850’s, in a pretty and peaceful hamlet.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming, spacious and well-presented family home, extending to 2,887 sq ft, with storage barn, parking and an attractive garden.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.