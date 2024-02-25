11 magical homes across Britain, as seen in Country Life

Wonderful homes across the country, including a house which will make you think twice about ruling out a new-build.

A beautiful house that’s far newer than it looks (it was build after the Second World War) that is set in a glorious, secluded spot.

Swimming pool, tennis court and substantial garage are among the extras at this lovely five-bedroom home in three acres of grounds.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

Simply breathtaking, one of the great houses in Shropshire has come up for sale — yet amazingly, it’s brand new.

Yes, this new-build home has only just been completed. It’s palatial inside and out.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Eastbury Manor ‘exudes the elegance and grandeur of a bygone era’, a wonderful house with grounds that include a lake.

As well as its own beauty, this house has a superb location in a village between Guildford and Farnham, with easy access to the A3 and mainline rail services to London.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming, Grade-II listed cottage in a lovely village setting. Just right.

For sale with Ashtons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Looking for a project? You just found it at this attractive, Grade II-listed, four-bedroom home full of character features.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

With open fields beyond, this cottage is a delight, and recently refurbished.

For sale with gth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A family home in the very sought-after north Cotswold village of Bourton-On-The-Water.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A mish-mash of Victorian and Georgian architecture at this fine house near Ashford in Kent.

For sale with Hobbs Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Looking like something from a Jane Austen novel, this is a gorgeous cottage in a delightful setting.

For sale with Jackson Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 17th century cottage, recently re-thatched, and pretty as a picture.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Hampshire home with huge amounts of space and easy access to the M3.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.