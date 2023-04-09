13 beautiful homes for sale as seen in Country Life, from under £600,000 to £9.5 million

Our regular round-up takes in a stunning Surrey mansion and a breathtaking Buckinghamshire farmhouse.

A characterful family home located in a gated private road and situated in a plot of 0.86 acres with a south facing garden. Accommodation extends to 6,000 sq ft and the house sits in a well screened private gardens with a wooded back drop.

A period Grade II listed house with a wealth of period features including panelling, beams, Inglenook fireplaces, large garden and useful barn.

Dating from the 16th century, Wood Hall is a magnificent seven-bedroom family home, lovingly updated by the current owners.

This stunning Grade II Listed period home is part of a gated 17th century farmhouse and boasts a high-specification interior, landscaped gardens and allocated parking.

An outstanding and beautifully presented property with countryside views, mature gardens, gated driveway and a double garage.

Blueys Farmhouse consists of a very fine Grade II listed brick period Farmhouse with seven bedrooms, in addition to which there is a two bedroom cottage.

The accommodation is arranged over two floors and provides a charming and practical combination of bedrooms and bathrooms and additional reception rooms, with three sets of stairs.

Perfectly located just outside Sevenoaks and within easy reach of the town, its station and schools, Sycamores occupies an excellent position on the ridgeline with far reaching south facing countryside views and is located within the Green Belt and an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Situated in the sought-after Test Valley and built in 1816, this beautifully converted chapel is light, spacious and stylish while retaining charming original features.

Colwood Park is a magnificent country house that offers more than 9,000 square feet of impressive accommodation arranged over three floors.

The property displays a wealth of beautiful period features, with high ceilings, wooden parquet flooring and tall cast stone windows, alongside stylish modern décor and fittings.

A delightful Georgian town house with courtyard gardens, detached stone built garage and parking, located in a sought-after moorland town.

A superbly presented Grade II listed property with four double bedrooms and four reception rooms, as well as a garage and one acre of garden.

An impressive and elegant Victorian riverside home set on the banks of the river Thames with a 70ft mooring.

Birkholme offers six bedrooms and three receptions with generous room proportions and character features including ornate ceiling details, picture rails, wood and tiled floors, butlers bell and high ceilings throughout with a charming turreted corner to house providing a real feature to the drawing room, principal bedroom and top floor room all with river views.

This spacious family home was designed by award-winning architect Gavin Orton and is finished to an exceptional standard using the highest quality materials from award-winning suppliers.

