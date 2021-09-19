13 country homes for sale starting from just £220,000, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the best houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past couple of weeks.

A late-Georgian, six-bedroom home that was remodelled by the British Navy in the 19th century, when it was the formal residence of the Admiral of the Fleet.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming Grade II listed family house in 5.39 acres of land in the beautiful Test Valley.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

There are chocolate box cottages — and then there’s The Cabin, an idyllic place in Grafton Regis, Northamptonshire.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade-II listed former rectory set in beautiful walled gardens (circa 1.75 acres) with a detached Victorian coach house.

For sale with Alexanders via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming and imposing traditional farmhouse with outbuildings and private garden grounds extending to 0.76 acres.

For sale with Bell Ingram via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A truly magnificent remodelled and extended Victorian six-bedroom detached residence, with grounds extending to 0.81 acres.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Enholmes Hall is an impressive country house (close to Spurn Head) with coach house, gardens, grounds and own private golf course.

For sale with Blenkin & Co. via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial detached house enjoying stunning landscaped gardens, versatile outbuildings and a semi-rural position.

For sale with Cooper & Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A handsome and charming country house, providing spacious accommodation and occupying a truly delightful plot (1.9 acres).

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Traditional four-bedroom detached farmhouse and annex, set in 2 acres. Two garages/ample parking and well-maintained gardens.

For sale with JR Hopper & Co. via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Built around the era of Henry VI, this late Medieval Grade II listed detached, thatched petite Hall House has gardens and parking.

For sale with Juszt Capital via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully renovated three-bedroom period home with superb contemporary features, whilst retaining its period charm.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Incredibly rare Gothic church, offering the chance to live in a historic, listed building whilst enjoying the modernised interior.

For sale with Lanarkshire Letting & Sales via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Down a quiet lane, this cosy cottage has lovely gardens, a paddock and stable block – all surrounded by tranquil countryside.

For sale with Magi Alexander via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II listed refurbished farmhouse with seven holiday cottages, a swimming pool and 13.57 acres.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An immaculate two double bed, two reception room cottage with garage, outdoor dining area/study, in stunning location with views.

For sale with Terra Cotta via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A uniquely re-built mansion (set in 1.8 acres) boasting 9 bedrooms, 7 en-suite bathrooms, bespoke kitchen and guest/leisure wings.

For sale with Gerald R Vaughan Estate Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A desirable four-bedroom detached farmhouse, set within approximately 7.7 acres with landscape gardens, pools and outbuildings.

For sale with J Bradburne Price & Co. Estate Agency via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.