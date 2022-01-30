14 wonderful country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our selection of some the best homes for sale, as seen in the pages of Country Life.

This is ‘one of the finest country houses in the region’: Ston Easton Park, a former hotel now up for sale as a 20-bedroom home, 13 miles from Bath and 7 from Wells.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Looking like a fantasy home from a Gothic novel, Gwysaney is a sprawling house set in 26.5 acres — and simply must be seen.

For sale with Strutt & Parker and Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant and substantial Victorian villa located in mature elevated grounds overlooking the River Tay and City of Perth beyond.

For sale with Bell Ingram via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A five-bed detached property full of original features and set in 3 acres of land. Includes a two-bed annexe and swimming pool.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II* period farmhouse believed to date back to the 16th century. 8.16 acres of off-lying pasture all in a stunning location.

For sale with Greenslade Taylor Hunt via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully presented, spacious four-bedroom home with garden and garaging that has been extended and refurbished.

For sale with Hunt Estates via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A lovely and substantial five-bed, two-bath house requiring modernisation. Set in 0.75 acres in a discreet position off Cumnor Hill.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stunning country property with extensive gardens, a range of outbuildings and a grass paddock extending to approx. 2.9 acres.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A detached six-bedroom Grade II listed home in the centre of the village, just 2 miles from the coastline with a large garden.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Full of character and boasting ample interior and exterior space, this striking detached property would make an ideal family home.

For sale with West Wales Properties via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive 1930’s five-bedroom detached house to the west of Lewes, with a superb south-facing 170ft garden and a detached garage.

For sale with Charles Wycherley via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming decrofted three-bedroom cottage and two characterful one-bedroom letting annexes, all with well-presented accommodation.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Located in the heart of the Allerton Park Estate, The Granary is a stunning five-bedroom home adapted from period farm buildings.

For sale with GSC Grays via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A modernised three-bedroom detached home with versatile accommodation, off-street parking and a south-west facing garden.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.