15 heavenly properties for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our regular round-up of some of the country's most beautiful homes for sale includes a dreamy Sussex house and an eight-figure Notting Hill townhouse.

A substantial unlisted country house enjoying a delightful lakeside position on the open market for the first time in 90 years.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exceedingly handsome, period home with a beautiful west facing garden, and direct access to the private communal gardens of Lansdowne Crescent.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A rare survival of a late Medieval Sussex Wealden hall house, the central part of which dates from the 1450s. This presents as a most exciting opportunity for an incoming purchaser to totally restore and refurbish a Grade II listed property, creating one of the most significant houses in Lodsworth.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Grange Cottage is a five-bedroom detached cottage with uninterrupted countryside views offered to the market with no upward chain.

For sale with Alexanders via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A versatile family home with a self-contained annexe and music room/work room/office. Glorious gardens, stables and paddocks.

For sale with Cooper & Tanner via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Wadsworth Banks Farm is a beautiful Grade II* listed four-bedroom property with beautiful garden, stables and three acres of land.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Victorian farmhouse with annexe, detached bungalow (AOC) and range of farm buildings. Set in 47.13 (19.07 Ha) acres of farmland.

For sale with Greenslade Taylor Hunt via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming five-bedroom barn conversion, with 16th century origins fused alongside a modern interior. Set in an idyllic location.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exciting and unique opportunity to purchase the most remote house in England. Only accessible by foot or 4×4.

For sale with Mitchell’s Land Agency via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II listed architecturally designed period property with six bedrooms, detached coach house, large gardens and an orchard.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Four-bedroom Grade II listed farmhouse. One-bedroom annexe, barns with two additional bedrooms. River Dart access, set in 4.34 acres.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Set in 1.59 acres of garden and field, this fine house has many period features and flexible living space.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive country residence occupying a stunning and private position amongst wonderful gardens, and land with outbuildings.

For sale with Williams & Goodwin The Property People via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

Character five bedroom barn conversion situated in the Shropshire hills with original features, spacious rooms and exposed beams.

For sale with Wrights Estate Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial five-bedroom house with a health spa, Airbnb facilities and holistic treatment rooms. Set in a secluded 0.79 acres.

For sale with Zoe Napier via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details for this property.