16 majestic houses for sale around the world, including a home designed by Thomas Jefferson

Now is not the time for going on viewings, of course — but planning and dreaming continue as usual. Here's our pic of overseas properties to appear in Country Life recently.

Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains is this Palladian inspired masterpiece called Edgemont. Surrounded by 572 acres of rolling Virginia farmland, with the Hardware River running through the lush fields, is a home whose design is reputed to be the only remaining private residence attributed to Thomas Jefferson. Complete with tennis court, pool, pool house, and guest house.

This charming 18th-century Manor House, with its own Gate House gite, parkland, private stretch of river, heated pool and tennis court, is located on the edge the quiet village of Cry–sur–Armançon, a beautiful unspoilt village between Chablis and Beaune.

Superb 5-bed Provencale house with 3 bathrooms, giving 262 m2 of accommodation and 3060 m2 of gardens with pool. In a quiet location within walking distance of Régusse.

Substantial Equestrian Estate of 4.7 hectares, close to Châteaubriand. Beautiful 5 bedroom manor house together with stabling, paddocks and new stable block of 100m2.

Splendid 6-suite Belle-Époque Villa in the heart of Samoëns, renovated with a contemporary twist. Large garden with hot tub. 1 hr from Geneva. Easy access to Grand Massif skiing.

On a plot of 7 800 sqm, discover the charms of this stone property built in a bucolic environment. The property enjoys several outbuildings including a little house of some 36m² that can be ideal for guest or caretakers house. The main house of 125m² offers 3 bedrooms, a pool house and a little chalet Large Swimming pool. All surrounded by vegetation, ideal to enjoy an undeniable calm.

1,471-acre Virginia estate with circa 1776 stone manor home, two-story Georgian Revival-style stone carriage house, extensive farm and equestrian improvements, a guesthouse, additional residences & a shooting preserve.

Modern 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom family villa, built in 2006, with a garden of 915 m2. In a quiet location next to the beautiful Lac de Serre-Ponçon, enjoying lovely views over the lake.

Magnificent 13 bedroom Château with beautiful proportions, near Périgueux, within easy walking distance to local amenities. It boasts 7382 m2 of garden. Various outbuildings.

An ideal second home in Budapest, the thermal bath capital of the world, with 6 bedrooms and 2 reception rooms, and 360 degree views of the Danube and Buda hills. 200 sqm flat plus 140 sqm terrace and a garage for 4 cars under the building.

Gated estate close to Saint-Tropez, and walking distance to the sea ! This beautiful one-bedroom apartment with terraces has been renovated with quality standards. It benefits from a south exposure while overlooking the park and its magnificent old cedar trees. The apartment consists of a living room with fitted kitchenette open onto the terrace, a bedroom and bathroom. The estate offers access to a shared swimming pool and the apartment is sold with two parking spaces and a cellar.

Elegant 8 bedroom manor, with caretaker’s cottage, various outbuildings with scope to extend, wine cellar. The whole, set in 1.6 hectares of land, located 30 minutes from Cherbourg.

Charming, fully renovated 2-bed apartment on the 4th and top floor of a historic building. Quiet and full of charm with original features. Immaculate, just perfect for a contemporary lifestyle.

Brilliantly sited on the brow of the second highest point in Orange County lies one of Virginia’s most magnificent historic estates, Mount Sharon Farm. With panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Coastal Plain the property showcases an extraordinary, circa 1937 Georgian Revival-style residence surrounded by 10+ acres of world-renowned gardens created by the current owners alongside highly respected landscape architect Charles J. Stick.

Beautiful 5-bedroom villa including independant one bedroom apartment spread on two floors . The Large master suite includes air Conditioning, dressing room and shower room. There is also a double living room and a large fitted kitchen, plus an office. Outside, a large terrace hosts a pool house with summer kitchen and a swimming pool. This property boasts southern exposure and a pleasant view of the surrounding hillsides.

A 5 bedroomed luxury finca in the south east of Mallorca that comfortably sleeps 10 with a 13.5 x 6m pool. It is traditionally styled with contemporary modern features, for rent at €500 per night.

