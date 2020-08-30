17 fine country houses for sale, from £560k to £2.7m, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the finest homes to come up for sale via Country Life in the past few weeks.

A Grade II listed 17th Century five bedroom detached stone under thatch farmhouse in a village location.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fabulous four bedroom barn conversion in a desirable location with south facing gardens and excellent equestrian facilities.

For sale with Jackson Property via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Extensive six bed detached property set in 24 acres on the edge of a desirable village with fishing rights on the River Balder.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A well-equipped farm with a listed farmhouse, two additional substantial houses and equestrian facilities set in approx. 70 acres

For sale with GSC Grays via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Kismet Farm is a stunning seven bed home with an outstanding leisure wing including a swimming pool, sauna and twin changing rooms.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Period waterside house with two bed annexe, separate three bed cottage and fishing rights on the banks of the River Exe.

For sale with Wilkinson Grant & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Quality three bed modern home with large barn and exceptional views. Set in nearly 3 acres with further land available. EPC Band C.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully presented detached period cottage in delightful gardens with a natural pond and stylish self-contained annexe.

For sale with Phillips & Stubbs via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Piteadie is a refurbished country house with cottage, ruined castle and gardens designed to frame the stunning views to the sea.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A very impressive baronial style former manse, overlooking Tobermory harbour and surrounded by a delightful secluded garden.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A picturesque five bed detached home with floor plan of circa 3280 sq.ft., set in just over an acre of beautiful private gardens.

For sale with Arnold & Phillips Estate Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Historic 16th Century home and 18th Century unconverted barn set in 7 acres. Available to purchase for the first time in 45 years.

For sale with Dewitts via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A historic Grade II listed residence of substantial proportions on a fully enclosed plot in the heart of Betley village.

For sale with James Du Pavey Estate Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Exceptional stone-built six/seven bed detached home, in an exclusive gated community with self-contained independent living annexe.

For sale with David Phillip via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An outstanding Grade II listed barn conversion boasting 3.4 acres of gardens and paddocks set in the pretty hamlet of Sevington.

For sale with James Pyle & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Egdon House is a five bed period country home in a peaceful rural position, set in 2.86 acres with wonderful views to Bredon Hill.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Four bed detached cottage in a rural village location, set in a generous plot of approx. 0.4 acres with fabulous views over fields.

For sale with Grapevine via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.