18 lovely country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our regular look at some of the homes to come up for sale via Country Life includes a grand Bedfordshire mansion and a fabulous Wiltshire cottage.

A unique four bedroom Grade II listed property with a wealth of history surrounded by fields and the Bybrook.

An exceptional and well-restored Grade II-listed period village house in Hawkley, with an excellent cottage, beautiful garden and grounds and southerly views to The Hangers, protected in the South Downs National Park.

Highly individual spacious property occupying a stunning plot in a tranquil location with grounds extending to approx. 3.3 acres.

Grade I listed Hinwick House has been beautifully renovated and restored for modern living. The estate consists of the main house, further Victorian wing and numerous outbuildings. 4 reception rooms, 2 kitchens, 12 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 4 flats, licensed function rooms, stables/tack room, 3 cottages, outbuildings, formal gardens including a Georgian walled garden, orchard, paddock, mature parkland, 2 lakes and woodland.

A charming detached traditional property in the heart of Royal Deeside. Uninterrupted views and approximately 4.3 acres in total.

A modern four bedroom house featuring open views, located in an elevated position in the parkland setting of Llanerchydol Hall.

A stunning Edwardian seven bed house, set in private gardens on the edge of Lakeside Park. Near town centre, golf and bowls clubs.

Lowlands Farm is a Grade II listed stunning detached five bedroom residence situated in the sought-after village of Coniston Cold.

A beautifully presented detached four/five bedroom house with a wood burning stove, set in a quiet village location.

Bramley, a beautifully presented four bedroom detached family house with garage, parking and rear gardens in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Substantial, luxurious and beautifully appointed family house in an enviable village location near York.

An impressive and modern eight bedroom family house with indoor pool complex. Set in over 3 acres of garden and grounds.

A remodelled detached family home situated in an award-winning development in one of Charnwood Forest’s most desirable villages.

A beautiful three bed family home with countryside views, situated in a sought-after cul-de-sac in the village of Dorstone.

A beautifully presented Grade II listed four bedroom detached thatched cottage, set in an acre and a half of gardens.

A fine 18th Century Grade II* listed house with classic country charm, set in the heart of one of Dorset’s prettiest villages.

Detached period property surrounded by enchanting grounds of approx. 18.1 acres, set in a rural position just 4 miles from Exeter.

Charming light-filled period detached property, originally an 1800s farmhouse of grand proportions enjoying some period features.

