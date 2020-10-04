19 wonderful country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our regular look at some of the homes to appear in Country Life in the last couple of weeks includes a dreamy place in Gloucestershire and

A handsome and substantial detached residence occupying a 1.1 acre plot in this sought-after village offering superb far reaching views and mature landscaped gardens.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details about this property.

Hampden Leaf Cottage is a beautiful five bedroom country home situated in 0.85 acres of delightful and private gardens and grounds.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Moody Cottage is an impeccable conversion with far-reaching views and access to about 35 acres of parkland and river bank.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An outstanding Grade II listed barn conversion with five bedrooms, two en suites, three garages and stunning countryside views.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A substantial Grade II listed five bed family house with immaculate gardens, paddock, original thatched stables and one bed annexe.

For sale with Greenslade Taylor Hunt via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A fine 4 bedroom family house in 25 acres of land with equestrian facilities in a glorious rural setting with panoramic views south to the Ashdown Forest. Sand school and various outbuildings including stable building. Planning permission for an extension, garden office and swimming pool.

For sale with RH & RW Clutton. See more pictures and details about this property.

A perfect family home with incredible views of the river, fabulous garden and an indoor swimming pool set on a 1.5 acre plot.

For sale with Zoe Napier via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A refurbished substantial period home with over 3000 sq. ft. of accommodation, landscaped courtyard and large mature gardens.

For sale with Hayman-Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Delightful Grade II listed detached thatched cottage set in gardens of approx. 0.5 acres, located in the old part of the village.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

This individually designed four double bedroom detached family home is situated within a prestigious development of bespoke homes.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade II listed four bedroom house in a quiet location with annexe potential, paddock, four receptions and set in approx. 2 acres.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Dating from c17th, historic Bossall Hall lies on the site of a c14th moated quadrangular castle and is eight miles from York.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning detached house with five double bedrooms, uninterrupted countryside views and grass paddocks totalling 5.34 acres.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A substantial Grade II listed Georgian rectory that boasts a great deal of character as well as spacious accommodation.

For sale with Youngs RPS via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive detached property with five bedrooms, attractive and flexible accommodation with splendid gardens.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A handsome stone Victorian rectory with a range of outbuildings, set within 2.19 acres (0.89 ha) of established, bowled grounds.

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Versatile family home with an annexe set in almost 3/4 of an acre, occupying an enviable and important Buckland Green position.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An immaculate family home with stylish interiors, stunning views, landscaped gardens and situated on a private road.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive family house refurbished to a particularly high standard, set in an elevated position overlooking its own grounds.

For sale with Batcheller Monkhouse via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.