20 beautiful country homes for sale from under £420,000, as seen in Country Life

We take a look back at some of the best homes to come to the market via Country Life in the past couple of weeks.

‘One of Guildford’s finest private residences,’ say the agents of this house that offers true country life while being just 1.6 miles from the city’s High Street.

A beautiful old rectory dating back to the late 17th century, with outbuildings, formal gardens and grounds of over 14 acres.

AUpper Rushmire Farm is a classical Cotswold farmhouse with a separate barn conversion and views over the surrounding countryside.

A fine six-bedroom detached dwelling circa 1867, beautifully set in 2 acres of grounds in a stunning location near Hadrian’s Wall.

Part of a Grade II listed, stone Victorian hunting lodge with a wealth of period features and incredible entertaining space.

A superbly situated edge of village house with an annexe and a generous garden, in sought-after Wye on the Kent Downs.

This Grade II listed house has been sympathetically restored with a circular walled courtyard and a picturesque hip-gabled barn.

Beautiful character Grade II listed detached four-bedroom house with beautiful garden and lovely views of the Cotswold countryside.

Idyllic semi-detached country cottage retaining much of its original charm. Delightful gardens and stunning farmland views.

A charming, detached family home in Ockley built in the mid-19th century with a large garden and superb views over open farmland.

An English country cottage with character accommodation and features that have been maintained and restored by the current owner.

A delightful Cotswold stone detached cottage in the popular north Cotswold village of Ilmington.

This five-bedroom, picturesque barn is surrounded by panoramic countryside views offering breathtaking views throughout each season.

A beautiful former Station Masters House and waiting room which currently operates as a stunning luxury five star holiday let.

A three-bedroom detached Grade II listed property in a sought-after village with a walled garden, outbuildings and ample parking.

A stunning three-bedroom barn conversion with an open plan kitchen/dining room and a gorgeous rear garden with a charming stream.

This secluded farmhouse is tucked away at the end of a long driveway and has been significantly extended to offer vast accommodation.

A Grade II listed, five-bedroom period home in a prime village location with several outbuildings and grounds of approx. 1/2 acre.

Offering generous accommodation and a charming south facing garden, this detached four-bedroom family home enjoys a superb village location

A four-bedroom house with two reception rooms and views over open fields and the village green.

