20 fine properties, from a Cumbrian cottage to the Duke of Westminster’s former estate, as seen in Country Life

Our look at the newest houses to come onto the market via Country Life includes an idyllic stone-built cottage in Cumbria and a Warwickshire home with spectacular views.

Set in the Lake District National Park with equestrian facilities, 12 acres of land, beautiful grounds and superb views.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket.com.

A charming detached village house in the Arts and Crafts style, with beautiful views across the Chalk Downs to Weymouth Bay.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com.

Excellent equestrian property with five bed house, annexe, stabling, outbuildings and outdoor manège set in about 10.5 acres.

For sale with Samuel & Son via OnTheMarket.com.

A unique and characterful two bed home dating back to the 17th Century. Situated in a secluded location down an unmade lane.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher via OnTheMarket.com.

A lifestyle sporting estate just over an hour from Chester once owned by the second Duke of Westminster within its own 58 acres.

For sale with Balfours.

A beautiful detached Grade II listed cottage with great scope, enjoying generous grounds and an idyllic village setting.

For sale with Colebrook Sturrock via OnTheMarket.com.

Furlongs is situated in an idyllic location with 3.31 acres of grounds. Surrounded by unspoilt farmland adjacent to Wiveton Downs.

For sale with Pointens via OnTheMarket.com.

A stunning four/five bedroom barn conversion with superbly proportioned accommodation over two floors.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket.com.

Victorian cottage in Leinthall Starkes, overlooking South Shropshire and North Herefordshire’s finest rural countryside.

For sale with Chancellors via OnTheMarket.com.

Outstanding six bed character residence, situated in a rural location within approx. 8 acres of gardens, grounds and paddocks.

For sale with Blenheim Park Estates via OnTheMarket.com.

A contemporary and impressive four bedroom home situated in the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, close to Loch Voil.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.com.

A recently renovated conversion of a 17th Century thatched barn, on an acre plot with views over fields and the local churchyard.

For sale with Musker McIntyre via OnTheMarket.com.

A beautiful four bedroom Wentworth home situated on a quiet private road and benefiting from a generous wraparound garden.

For sale with Barton Wyatt via OnTheMarket.com.

A magnificent 21st Century country house with exceptional panoramic views, part of an exclusive private estate.

For sale with Pritchard and Company.

A well presented family house in an outstanding location at the foot of the South Downs.

For sale with Jackson-Stops.

A characterful three bed country property with stunning views of the Dee Valley, set in gardens and woodland of approx. 6 acres.

For sale with Bowen Son and Watson via OnTheMarket.com.

Coullabus Farm offers a wonderful, characterful island farmhouse with charming detached two bedroom, self-catering cottage

For sale with Bell Ingram via OnTheMarket.com.

Exceptional three bed barn conversion with three bathrooms and beautiful grounds of approx. 1 acre. Close to village and station.

For sale with The Frost Partnership via OnTheMarket.com.

Four bed barn conversion with 2.5 acres and equestrian facilities. Living areas are upstairs to take advantage of the superb views.

For sale with Artistry Property via OnTheMarket.com.

An exceptional five bedroom family home on a beautiful plot with a 0.7 acre paddock, landscaped gardens and a detached garage.

For sale with Alexanders via OnTheMarket.com.