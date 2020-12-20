21 beautiful country houses for sale, from a thatched cottage to a grand stately home, as seen in Country Life

We take a look back at some of the finest homes to appear in Country Life over the past week or so.

Beautiful 16th Century country cottage with five bedrooms, garage and driveway parking, as well as a fabulous ¾ acre garden.

Stunning four bed thatched home with 1,000 sq. ft. barn, ⅔ of an acre. Near Cambridge, Newmarket, Ely and Wicken Fen National Trust.

A beautifully presented and spacious period five bedroom house with a wealth of historic features, large garden and barns.

Beautifully located, exceptional four bed property – principally single storey, with three reception rooms and outbuilding. 16 acres.

A handsome and historic Grade II listed country farmhouse with 4.35 mature acres. Situated in a peaceful rural position.

Tucked away in a central location, a detached family house with 3,675 sq. ft. of accommodation, parking and gardens.

Superb, newly built detached country house in a popular rural village, on the Herefordshire/Gloucestershire border.

A fascinating medieval hall house with splendid Victorian addition and separate annexe, in a rural location with about 4 acres.

Situated in an exclusive modern development is this impressive contemporary detached residence offering plenty of space.

A magnificent family home and a detached second property ideal for use by extended family or possibility to rent out separately.

This superb Georgian English country house has a flat, tennis court, heated swimming pool and magnificent gardens and grounds.

A 16th Century Grade II listed country house, wonderfully positioned at the heart of its own 12 acres of gardens and grounds.

Imposing Grade II listed manor house with five bedrooms. Stunning Yorkshire Dales location. Viewing by appointment.

Superb three bed character barn conversion; open-plan living, bathroom, en-suite shower, underfloor heating and landscaped garden.

Located near Exmoor National Park; a five bedroom country home within 42 acres of land (further land available if required).

An attractive period residence offering six bedroom living accommodation, self-contained annexe, garage and large gardens.

Contemporary agricultural barn conversion with outstanding field views and stunning sitting/dining/kitchen area. EPC B.

Set on a plot approaching 3.5 acres; a three bedroom family home, cart-lodge with annexe, Dutch barn, stables and traditional barn.

A superb home set in extensive communal grounds within a gated development, moments from the River Thames.

Substantially extended and deceptively spacious six bedroom detached house enjoying extensive views.

Sitting in a beautiful garden amidst rambling roses, this is the archetypal, picture-perfect, chocolate-box cottage.

