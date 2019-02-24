21 beautiful country houses for sale, from £320,000 to £7.5m, as seen in Country Life

We take our weekly look at some of the finest homes to grace the pages of Country Life over the past week or two.

A Grade II listed six/seven bedroom detached former farmhouse in approx. 3.1 acres of gardens, for sale with no upper chain.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Modern two/three bed spacious barn conversion. Kitchen/living room with doors onto the garden patio. Private garden to the rear.

For sale with Eden Estate Agents via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive recently completed barn conversion set over three floors, with wonderful living spaces and a superb outlook.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An immaculately presented and well-designed contemporary three bed house in lovely cul-de-sac on the rural fringe of town.

For sale with Woods via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An atmospheric village house with a range of flexible accommodation, delightful garden and a detached two bed cottage.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A well-presented four bed detached house, with three receptions, two bathrooms and plot in excess of a quarter of an acre.

For sale with Fenn Wright via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A contemporary and recently refurbished barn conversion with exceptional equestrian facilities and outstanding views.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Grade II listed Cotswold stone farmhouse with over 4400 sq. ft. of accommodation and outbuildings/grounds of 14.75 acres.

For sale with Hayman Joyce via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A superbly appointed family home on the edge of the popular village of Bridge, within easy reach of Canterbury city centre.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exquisitely restored country house with annexe and mature gardens. Set in a rural location on the edge of a picturesque village.

For sale with JH Walter via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade I listed splendour with 110ft long garden. 180 Mozart Terrace is a wonderful house in the heart of Belgravia. This Grade I Listed house was built in c.1730. Set back from the road by a paved garden at the front, it is a wide, south facing period house benefitting from many original features and unusual proportions.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A five bedroom farmhouse with extensive barns and garages, set in 128 acres of grazing in beautiful Norfolk countryside.

For sale with Barry L Hawkins via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Holiday complex of four cottages in popular Dales village. Detached fifth cottage in need of renovation with courtyard/parking.

For sale with JR Hopper via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An outstanding period property with mature well-stocked gardens, garaging and outbuilding standing in approx. 2.5 acres.

For sale with Robin Jessop via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Mulberry Hall offers exceptional accommodation and beautiful grounds in a secluded position a few minutes walk from Sutton-on-Trent.

For sale with Chewton Rose via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A delightful country house with a wealth of flexible auxiliary accommodation, including a two bedroom cottage and converted barn.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A unique Grade II listed penthouse apartment laterally converted across three buildings with an abundance of outside space.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A highly unique and captivating property in Newmarket offering 11,840 sq ft of extensive and flexible accommodation, set in an enviable private town location, with an impressive central Mediterranean-style landscaped garden.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully decorated five-bedroom penthouse apartment situated within an elegant and key period building on Warwick Square.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Victorian residence offering impressive and elegant five bed accommodation, at the end of a long private drive. EPC E.

For sale with Dale Eddison via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding house with garden and paddock, in a village between York and Leeds. Superb interiors designed to make an impact.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.