21 fine homes for sale from £300k to £5.5 million, as seen in Country Life

Our latest look at the finest homes to come up for sale via Country Life this week includes a stunning lakeside property in Kent.

A truly gorgeous country house — inside and out — not far from Sherborne, with a four-bedroom main house and a four-bedroom converted mill.

There is a pool, sauna, agricultural barns, lakes, woodland, a thatched summer house… the list goes on and on.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

This 300-year-old house near a lake in Wadhurst is for sale for the first time in half a century.

There’s a main house, two cottages and an oast house with twin roundels as part of the property — an amazing collection of buildings in the countryside, yet with trains to London in under an hour.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An 84-acre farm with a Grade II-listed farmhouse at its centre, wonderfully refurbished and sensitively extended.

It’s a wonderful mix of old and new, a property where ancient beams and solar panels co-exist happily amid a bucolic setting.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic detached home in Letchworth Garden City, with access to four acres of communal meadow.

It’s an early 20th century building on the outside — and an unashamedly 21st century house within.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Beautiful gardens and wonderful countryside views at this huge house on the edge of a village in the northern Cotswolds.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

If the lake with the fountain and the rural location doesn’t reel you in, the interior — with its spacious rooms and oak-panelled walls — surely will.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Extensive equestrian facilities with over six acres of gardens, grounds and paddocks at this traditional house with beamed ceilings and stone floors.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.

Simply picture perfect, this is a wonderful historic farmhouse in stunning gardens and grounds in the Blackdown Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II*-listed, 17th century manor house on the edge of a village.

For sale with John German. See more pictures and details for this property.

A wonderful and charming home in one of Wiltshire’s most sought-after villages, with charming gardens and an outdoor swimming pool.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Over 4,000 sq ft of space on offer in this expansive barn conversion.

For sale with Bennet Samways. See more pictures and details for this property.

Five bedrooms and three bathrooms in a Kent village near Ashford, with its motorway and high-speed rail links to London.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Flexible accommodation and a landscaped garden in a modern barn conversion that’s sleek and stylish within.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A superbly presented four-bedroom character home in the village of Abinger Hammer, with great views over the Downs.

For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.

A detached family home with beautifully manicured gardens and a secluded rural position.

For sale with gth. See more pictures and details for this property.

Breathtaking location at this traditional five-bedroom house with stunning views of Wensleydale.

For sale with Robin Jessop. See more pictures and details for this property.

A brick and timber property bordering a stream and looking out on to open countryside, located on the edge of a village north of Ipswich.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

A barn converted into a large family home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a separate annexe and generous gardens.

For sale with JR Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.

A gorgeous, Grade II-listed cottage full of character features, with exposed beams, original fireplaces and views over the Yorkshire Dales.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the lovely village of Shiptonthorpe, this cottage is charming and immaculate inside and out.

For sale with Sweetmove. See more pictures and details for this property.

A three-bedroom a couple of streets from the beach, and close to London, at under £300,000 — this is a wonder on the Isle of Sheppey.

For sale with Haart. See more pictures and details for this property.