21 wonderfully pretty homes, as seen in Country Life

Our look at the latest places to hit the market finds cottages, farmhouses and a magnificent commuter-friendly home in Berkshire.

Beautiful Grade II listed village house tucked away on the River Thames. 4 reception rooms, kitchen and utility, master bedroom with en suite, 6 further bedrooms, 3 further bathrooms. Wet boathouse, double garage, grounds and river frontage with moorings, share of island.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A Grade II listed 16th Century four bed former farmhouse, set in well-maintained landscaped gardens of approximately 0.5 acres.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Detached period Victorian home in substantial plot with coach house, parking and gardens. Located in Wigton with views of Skiddaw.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully renovated 16th Century Devon longhouse in a private rural location, within Blundell’s School catchment area.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Three bed restored barn conversion in a quintessential English village, with garage and parking. Currently a successful holiday let.

For sale with Chartsedge via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Traditional 17th Century six bed farmhouse with annexe, outbuildings (lapsed planning), parking and gardens. Set in approx. 1 acre.

For sale with Greenslade Taylor Hunt via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A compact residential grassland farm, with significant development potential (subject to all necessary consents).

For sale with Samuel & Son via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

The Oast House is a wonderful unique home, positioned on the edge of the sought-after village of Crondall.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Completely refurbished mansion in parkland grounds, situated high above St Aubin in a sunny position with wonderful views. 4 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, study, media room, gym, swimming pool, steam room, sauna, 2 bedroom staff flat and garaging.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning large three bedroom period barn conversion in a National Parks village. Ideal as a lock-up-and-leave or holiday let.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A grand five bed detached home set in a picturesque location with stunning views. Offering large double garage and annexe.

For sale with Dale Eddison via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Pretty cottage set in 4.7 acres, with stunning views in a peaceful location. Includes detached office/studio and two further barns.

For sale with Strutt & Parker via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Fabulous three bedroom detached single storey stable conversion, situated in a pretty village with wonderful countryside views.

For sale with Hayman-Joyce via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A characterful five bedroom country home set in 0.35 acres, with well-maintained gardens and wonderful countryside views. EPC E.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Period country house in need of restoration, located on the outskirts of town. Includes development site for six new family homes.

For sale with Balfours via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An exceptionally spacious, highly individual and beautifully appointed detached house, situated in a delightful village location.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

Renovated and extended three bed cottage in idyllic location by Buchlyvie Burn, with south-facing garden, open views and driveway.

For sale with Truscott Property via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning and rare converted Suffolk aisled barn, situated in a rural location on the Essex/Suffolk border, on a 0.75 acre plot.

For sale with Zoe Napier via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

A period property close to the village centre with four bedrooms, a detached double garage with a room above and 1 acre of gardens.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive farmhouse with over 7,300 sq ft of accommodation, once part of the neighbouring Gravetye Estate, surrounded by beautiful countryside. The property benefits from a triple detached garage, an annexe and recently built stabling.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

An attractive four bed Grade II listed cottage, with well-presented and flexible accommodation, retaining many original features.

For sale with Batcheller Monkhouse via OnTheMarket.com. See more pictures and details about this property.