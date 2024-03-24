22 homes for sale, from a £350k converted chapel to an £11.4m masterpiece, as seen in Country Life

Our look at the houses to come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so includes some spectacular properties all across Britain.

In a rural location outside Nantwich, Dorfold Hall is a spectacular Jacobean hall with everything from clocktower and lake to historic gardens.

It’s a Grade I-listed house that also includes an events business and over 100 acres of land.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial executive family home with high-specification — including cooling installed in all rooms — and built to an energy efficient design, set within lovely gardens.

The house dates to 2020, built in Georgian revival style to an exacting specification by the current vendor, with over 7,300 sq ft of space over three floors.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.

One of the finest village houses close to Canterbury, set in a magical walled garden overlooking the ancient parish church.

This 15th century home is a huge as it is charming, with seven bedrooms, five reception rooms and a cellar.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 2,500sq ft wing of this stunning Regency mansion on the Fal Estuary.

As wonderful as this property is within, it’s really the setting that sells it: the house sits in six and a half acres, with lawns stretching all the way down to the water’s edge. Glorious.

For sale with Lillicrap Chilcott. See more pictures and details for this property.

From the pristine gardens to the cream-coloured Aga in the kitchen, this five-bedroom house is beautifully presented, and includes a self-contained apartment.

The house is set in stunning, beautifully-designed landscaped gardens of around six acres, with far-reaching views across the Hertfordshire countryside.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 17th century cottage in Ripley, between Guildford and Woking, with wonderful gardens that really have to be seen.

Inside there is a mix of old and new, with gnarled old beams left exposed in places, and floor-to-ceiling windows elsewhere which make the most of this idyllic plot.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A stone farmhouse with huge amounts of space set in a couple of acres of truly lovely gardens, with a village location around five miles north of Bedford.

Very nicely done out within, the highlight is perhaps the orangery with gardens wrapping around on three sides.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful Grade II-listed Georgian home boasting considerable character with four bedrooms on a plot of around a quarter of an acre.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures and details for this property.

The picture says it all: this is a unique opportunity, a wonderful four-bedroom conversion of a former lifeboat station in a truly stunning coastal location.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic chocolate box cottage — timber-framed, detached and with a thatched roof — in a pretty Oxfordshire village.

For sale with Green & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming cottage near Richmond, and potential for far more: a two-storey barn included in the purchase has planning permission in place.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic four-bedroom detached family home with breath taking views, sitting within generous grounds and gardens.

For sale with gth. See more pictures and details for this property.

In the heart of the village of Paxford and built in Cotswold stone, this detached home has a lovely garden.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

A pretty little chapel that’s been very cleverly converted into a house: once you’re through the door you’d never know it hadn’t been a family home from the start. It’s on a pretty lane in a the village of Great Chart, not far from the high-speed rail and motorway links at Ashford.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Georgian farmhouse with three-bedroom cottage that comes with whole host of equestrian facilities within its 11.57 acres, and all set in a village that’s simply named ‘Old’.

The main house is full of fantastic character touches, yet the place is pretty much a blank canvas waiting for new owners to make their mark.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

With a location is the sought-after village of East Grafton near Marlborough, this house is deceptively large within and recently renovated.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful 1920s detached family home oozing charm throughout, set just a few miles north of Cambridge itself.

For sale with Prestige Property. See more pictures and details for this property.

A magnificent newly built home with a panoramic aspect and grounds of over three quarters of an acre, set within an idyllic countryside location.

For sale with Roberick Thomas. See more pictures and details for this property.

A unique converted barn in an AONB offering spacious living accommodation with three double bedrooms, double car port and established garden.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

There is a stable block, manege and superb fields with this stone-built home, plus detached barn that’s been converted into a garage with studio above.

For sale with Simon Blyth. See more pictures and details for this property.

A four-bedroom detached house with parking, garage and garden, situated in the highly desirable village of Broadway.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

A cottage surrounded at the back by hills and fields, and totally upgraded within.

For sale with Spence & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.