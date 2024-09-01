24 irresistible country homes for sale, starting from just £350,000, as seen in Country Life

Glorious — and genuinely affordable — country homes the length of Britain, all featured in Country Life in recent weeks.

A 17th century home for sale amid 150 acres of land near the village of Cadeleigh, sitting right on the water of a tributary which runs down to the nearby River Dart.

The main house has five bedrooms but if you need more space there’s also a six-bedroom guest house close by — plus a stable yard with 14 boxes and an old mill that’s a characterful one-bedroom cottage.

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

This three-bedroom Victorian home with original features, lovely garden and double garage, on an elevated plot with spectacular views.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.

Holly Cottage is a beautifully presented three/four-bedroom country residence with views unspoilt meadow views, set in a secluded rural position.

For sale with GTH. See more pictures and details for this property.

A unique lifestyle or business opportunity comprising of a Grade II listed manor house and a range of outbuildings, set in 9 acres (3.64 ha).

For sale with Balfours. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming Grade II listed property benefitting from many period features and an expansive garden extending on to scenic fields.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A substantial handsome country house with delightful wildflower gardens, located in a prominent position within a conservation area.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II listed three-bedroom thatched detached cottage believed to date back to the 16th century, nestled in mature gardens approaching half an acre.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming period property with an exceptional kitchen and bedroom extension and pretty rear garden, in a sought-after location.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A four-bedroom detached former corn mill, renovated to retain its original character and charm, sitting on a half acre plot with garage/workshop.

For sale with West wales. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful traditional four-bedroom family home offering 1,800 sq. ft. of high-quality modern living with impressive vaulted kitchen.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

Grade II listed two-bedroom stone cottage with stunning views, spacious south facing garden and large driveway for several cars,

For sale with John German. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive detached three-bedroom former manse requiring work with gardens and off-road parking. Available with no forward chain.

For sale with Webbers. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive detached character cottage with three/four bedrooms, a garage and gardens, set in a delightful rural village location.

For sale with Charles Wycherley. See more pictures and details for this property.

Dalhanna is a stunning four-bedroom elegant country residence with amazing countryside views, within grounds extending to approx. 20 acres.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

A delightful unlisted period house dating back about 250 years, located in the village conservation area with good access to Ashford.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming Grade II listed two-bedroom oast house with uninterrupted countryside views to the front of the property.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A handsome stone built detached property offering a huge amount of potential with substantial south facing grounds of just over half an acre.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

Oak Tree is a characterful Dales cottage with a beautiful walled garden, located in the picturesque village of Redmire.

For sale with J.R. Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.

Arguably one of the most sought-after private residences in Ludlow on the Linney with views across the town, river and countryside beyond.

For sale with Balfours. See more pictures and details for this property.

A fabulous spacious four-bedroom home and one-bedroom annexe offering open-plan living with stunning views, outbuildings and large gardens.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.

An attractive period farmhouse with detached car port, large garden and mill leat, in a prominent position overlooking Ash Priors common.

For sale with GTH. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exceptional charming Grade II listed period home with beautiful gardens, located in the heart of one of Surrey’s most sought-after villages.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

A spacious and immaculate six-bedroom family home with large garden and studio, on a quiet and sought-after no through road.

For sale with Terra Cotta. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II listed four-bedroom, three-bathroom modernised farmhouse, set in just over 2 acres including field with separate entrance.

For sale with Marcus Grimes. See more pictures and details for this property.