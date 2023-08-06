24 truly amazing properties, including a boathouse that has to be seen, fresh to the market via Country Life

Our look at the best homes to appear on the property market via Country Life in the past couple of weeks includes wonders from every corner of Britain.

An elegant fully refurbished Highland country house with private grounds and cottages with dramatic views towards the Cairngorms.

The A-listed property has retained many of the features and designs from the original owner with the main elevation having a delightful symmetrical appearance with large astragal windows, and an elegant columned central block flanked by two stone gazebos.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A handsome four/five-bedroom period farmhouse with great family accommodation, lovely views and approx. 8.5 acres, tucked away close to Malmesbury.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II-listed, 18th century former rectory with a swimming pool, a tennis court, extensive parking and a double garage, plus full listed building/planning consent for a contemporary orangery.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Not many one-bedroom places outside London could get away with a £700k price tag. Fairly obvious how this one does.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful family residence offering spacious and versatile accommodation with a wealth of character and charm, situated in the heart of the village.

For sale with Ashtons. See more pictures and details for this property.

An exceptional country property with Victorian hertitage, far-reaching country views and its own lake, within strolling distance of village amenities.

For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautifully refurbished Grade II listed cottage, dating back to the 17th century, ideally positioned overlooking the attractive village square.

For sale with Hamnett Hayward. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful south-facing cottage with a modern extension and glorious gardens, set in a stunning rural location within the Dartmoor National Park.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

A three-bedroom Grade II listed cottage on the market for the first time in almost 100 years, occupying a quiet and secluded sylvan setting.

For sale with Webbers. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant and imposing double-fronted house with modern contemporary additions including striking kitchen and part-converted coach house.

For sale with Hayman-Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful Grade II listed six-bedroom family home where timeless charm meets modern luxury.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

This 18th century cottage is the perfect family home, with a wealth of period features, field views and well established south facing gardens.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful Kentish farmhouse with some delightful original features, set in stunning gardens with adjoining paddock and outbuildings.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful Regency Vicarage with attractive features and excellent proportions, surrounded by extensive grounds including an adjoining cottage and ideally located for school and communications links.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

This beautiful period double fronted village home lies nestled amidst thatched cottages on a leafy street with a stream running by.

For sale with John German. See more pictures and details for this property.

A handsome and substantial country home with outstanding views in grounds of approx. half an acre, set in a private location.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

A unique six-bedroom family home set in 1.84 acres of mature gardens including historic features such as train waiting room and platform, in a quiet location.

For sale with Robin Jessop. See more pictures and details for this property.

A beautiful Grade II listed country house set in approx. 2.4 acres including paddock and stables, in a peaceful location.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.

An elegant Grade II listed Georgian residence beautifully presented throughout, with fantastic views of open countryside and a home studio.

For sale with GTH. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive detached home with views of the Glastonbury Tor, a sweeping tree lined drive and established gardens, set in a peacefully location.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

Marsh Cottage is an exceptional family home with two separate forms of secondary accommodation, perfect for extended family or for a nanny.

The house overlooks the garden and paddocks beyond this and offers a private, unspoilt setting in all about 1 acre. The west facing garden offers a perfect spot for family living and entertaining during the summer months. The garden offers ample opportunity for further landscaping and design to support the charming house.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

One of Dorking’s most important historic properties in a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, surrounded by National Trust land with Box Hill views.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

An immaculate country house in a popular location with exceptional equestrian facilities set in 7 acres

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

