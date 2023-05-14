25 magical country homes for sale from just £225,000, as seen in Country Life

Cumbrian cottages and Cotswolds estates, plus much more besides, in our round-up of some of the best homes to hit the market via Country Life.

A wonderfully rural and private family home, sitting at the head of a long drive in a beautiful setting.

This delightful house has far reaching views and excellent equestrian facilities.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

Baxters Farm dates to the start of the 19th century, a five-bedroom home on the edge of Fyfield surrounded by land that teems with nature.

The main house is the very image of a traditional English farmhouse, while a converted barn offers relaxed entertaining and living space.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

A charming Grade II listed 17th century cottage with a detached two-bedroom annexe and 5.93 acres, set in a beautiful rural position.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

Barmeal Farmcomprises a four-bedroom farmhouse, traditional steading, 206 acres of agricultural land and on-farm renewables, situated near the coastal village.

For sale with Galbraith. See more pictures and details for this property.

A characterful Cotswold stone four-bedroom cottage with exposed beams, countryside views and a pretty and sunny garden, in a picturesque village location.

For sale with Hayman Joyce. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 266-acre estate with a 10-bedroom masterpiece at its centre in Vowchurch, near Hereford.

Poston House itself has all manner of joys, from a library and orangery to a wine cellar and walled garden.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Mount Farm is an attractive Cotswold stone home presented in beautiful order on the edge of the North Cotswolds most desirable village.

The property sits well within its plot with generous outbuildings that benefit from planning consent to convert and link to the main house if required.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

A Grade II-listed, four-bedroom detached house with far-reaching views, set on a lane and surrounded by the countryside with footpaths in all directions.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Stunning Grade II listed property with many period features, set in glorious gardens with tennis court, pond and well, detached garage and studio.

For sale with Hobbs Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Orchards is a fine Grade II listed country house, tucked away at the top of a pretty lane and surrounded by wonderful open countryside and a wooded backdrop.

The gardens and grounds have been creatively planted with gently sloping lawns interspersed with a fine arrangement of specimen trees, a charming ornamental orchard, vegetable and herb gardens, pasture and ponds.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

Grade II listed house with a wealth of 14th to 16th century architecture, enjoying the comforts of modern day living with beautiful views, gardens and an oak framed car port.

For sale with Peter Buswell. See more pictures and details for this property.

A six-bedroom traditional Dales farmhouse dating back to the 1800s, retaining a wealth of original character features and approx. 4.55 acres including good pastureland.

For sale with JR Hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.

A very fine Grade II listed period property set in glorious gardens with a handsome Queen Anne façade, this home is the epitome of an English county home.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Nestled in a hamlet of just four houses, this stunning Grade II listed Kentish Hall house has five bedrooms, two of which are ensuite and stunning grounds backing onto Vineyards.

For sale with Fine and Country. See more pictures and details for this property.

Approached through electric gates, Bunkers Hill is on the edge of the village of Farmington with far reaching views across neighbouring farmland. Originally two cottages, the house has been extensively renovated and extended by the current owners to create a modern and future-proofed family home whilst keeping it’s period charm.

The house is now fully fitted with underfloor heating bar two rooms, Cat 6 wiring throughout, new roof, and new double glazed windows. Exceptionally

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

A fantastic opportunity to purchase a period cottage or holiday home with plenty of character, in the heart of Norfolk.

For sale with Haart. See more pictures and details for this property.

Priory House is a handsome Grade II listed five-bedroom home, with walled gardens and character features.

For sale with GSC Grays. See more pictures and details for this property.

Leckby House is a luxury country house with attached one-bedroom annexe, standing in more than an acre with a double garage, gardens and paddock.

For sale with Blenkin & Co. See more pictures and details for this property.

Shooters House is a classically designed modern four-bedroom house with far-reaching southerly views towards the Wrekin.

For sale with Balfours. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Wagon House is a spacious three-bedroom barn conversion with vaulted living space, perched in a rural hillside location with fabulous views.

For sale with Cooper and Tanner. See more pictures and details for this property.

Windrush is a stunning Cotswold stone property located on the Western edge of the town with possibly the best views that Stow-on-the-Wold has to offer. Located along a private lane, the property enjoys the perfect blend of rural scenes and easy access to all of the facilities in the town.

The property provides generous accommodation, extending to over 3500 sqft in total, with a generous plot measuring approximately a third of an acre.

For sale with Knight Frank . See more pictures and details for this property.

A historic, meticulously restored and beautifully presented 17th century village house with stunning orangery and far-reaching valley views.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

Luddington Manor is an attractive Grade II listed property occupying a prime position within the village.

It’s a house which shows off its evolution over the four centuries it’s been standing, with the changing architectural styles over time from the intimacy of the original timber framed structure to the large rooms and high ceilings of the mid-eighteenth century Georgian addition with Victorian alterations.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

Kingswood House is a substantial home with beautiful formal gardens, several outbuildings and land totalling about 7.12 acres.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Crown Cottage is a spacious detached period property with masses of room, ideal for extended family living, set in a peaceful location with a beautiful garden.

For sale with Winkworth. See more pictures and details for this property.