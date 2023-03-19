Five truly spectacular country houses for sale, from £1.5 to £7.25m

Our selection of the best homes from this week's Country Life includes two truly beautiful coast houses.

With its green hills tumbling steeply down into impossibly blue sea, and views across the water to where you’ll see more of the same, there are few spots in England prettier than the River Dart estuary in Devon.

One of the houses in this spot, Paradise Point, has now come up for sale — and it’s every bit as beautiful inside as you’d hope.

Plenty of work to do — the internal pictures tell the story — but this could be, once again, a truly stunning country house.

There is 12,500 sq ft of space, almost 10 acres, eight bedrooms and a grand entrance drive, all at the price of a house in a decent London suburb.

A beautiful detached house in a prime elevated position in St Mawes, with direct water access to and stunning views across the Percuil River.

Bright and spacious within, and with east-facing gardens terraced to make the most of the location.

A charming — and unlisted — farmhouse with wonderful views over the Dorset countryside.

There are 82 acres of land, yet this is in a grand spot in the village of Motcombe, less than five miles from Shaftesbury — and just a couple of hours from London.

Half-way between Farnham and Haslemere you’ll find the village of Tilford — and in it, this seven-bedroom home

It’s a unique family home with an intriguing architectural history: it was created by bringing together three detached Luytens cottages, which were formerly part of Crooksbury House.

