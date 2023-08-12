An exquisite, ivy-clad Georgian manor house that’s full of light, character and has a pool in the walled garden

Loddon Hall in Norfolk is a delightful country home that comes with two further houses and splendid grounds, says Penny Churchill.

The North Norfolk AONB may be beautiful, but ‘you get fewer people and more for your money in south Norfolk,’ says Tom Goodley of Strutt & Parker in Norwich, who is joint agent with Knight Frank (in the sale of Grade II-listed Loddon Hall at Hales Green, a mile or so from the centre of Loddon, a charming and historic town on the River Chet, a tributary of the Yare within The Broads National Park, and 11 miles from Norwich.

Now on the market at a guide price of £2.35m, Loddon Hall is an imposing, late-Georgian country house with cottages and outbuildings set in 12½ acres of gardens, woodland and paddocks, all once part of the Kirby Cane estate.

Built of gault brick under a slate roof, the house stands in a commanding position, looking south over its delightful gardens and grounds and bounded by mature woodland that creates a wonderful feeling of privacy and seclusion.

According to the agents, the house has been well maintained by the current owner, although it could benefit from some modernisation upstairs.

It offers 6,889sq ft of accommodation on three floors, including three main reception rooms, a study, a large kitchen/breakfast room and domestic offices on the ground floor.

There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms on the first floor, and three or four bedrooms on the second floor, depending on how you’d like to configure things.

Of particular note are the pleasingly proportioned drawing and dining rooms, which have fine fireplaces, working shutters and original cornicing. The separate ground-floor wings house the morning room on the eastern side, and the study on the western side.

Loddon Hall is approached over Hales Common via a tarmac road that turns into the driveway for the hall and splits off to provide access to the rear of the house, the outbuildings, The Old Stables and Hall Cottage.

Located to the north-east of the hall, The Old Stables is a delightful, small, one-bedroom cottage with its own garage and private yard, used in the past as a holiday let, or on a longer-term tenancy.

To the north-west of the house, with its own separate access, is Hall Cottage, a detached three-bedroom house in good condition with a west-facing garden, currently let on an assured shorthold tenancy.

Loddon Hall is for sale via Strutt & Parker and Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.