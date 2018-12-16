26 magnificent homes, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the most beautiful homes for sale in Britain right now, including wonderful townhouses in Bath and London and a superb Berkshire mansion.

A wonderful substantial GI Listed 5 bed Georgian Town House, recently refurbished, carefully retaining numerous period features and character. Peaceful desirable location. Walled garden.

A rare opportunity to purchase a magnificent 6 bed, 5 reception room, GI listed town house. Some updating required. Studio(s), extensive vaults. Walled garden & roof terrace.

A stunning Georgian village five bed house set in beautiful grounds of approx. 3.7 acres close to Hungerford.

A charming four bed Grade II listed detached cottage with a garden of 0.24 acre, on the edge of a village.

Spacious three bed luxury first floor apartment in an exclusive development, c2788 sq. ft., with underground parking, close to the New Town.

Attractive two/three bedroom cottage set in approx. 2.5 acres including licensed camp site set in the Brecon Beacons National Park.

This exceptional detached Regency Villa was designed and built by renowned architect George Webster as his own family home in 1827.

Spacious three bed property with extensive gardens. Located on the edge of Maulds Meaburn in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Spacious four/five bedroom period property with superb views. Light filled with stylish interiors and original period features.

This charming cottage with a swimming pool, garage and gardens is in a small hamlet near both National parks and close to Kendal.

Handsome period home with three pretty cottages in mature grounds currently used as a successful holiday business. Good access links.

A detached five bedroom ‘villa’ style house with spacious accommodation, large south-facing gardens and separate annexe.

A spacious four bedroom bungalow with excellent equestrian facilities including 8 stables and floodlight manege set on a 5 acre plot.

A delightful five bedroom detached house in need of modernisation. Situated in a rural location on a plot of over half an acre.

Immaculate period barn conversion with generous gardens, detached garaging and office. Located in a popular and accessible village.

A substantial country property dating from the end of the 18th Century, nestled in the heart of a beautifully landscaped park with uninterrupted views.

An elegant 8 bedroom listed house of Bath stone in a private park near Kingsclere, within easy access of London. Swimming pool, tennis court, stables, gardens and staff accommodation.

A well-presented oast and barn conversion, further barn with potential, 4.2 acres, excellent equestrian facilities.

Georgian style house with approximately 70.2 acres of ground. Available with approximately 5.9 acres, guide price of £1,495,000.

A very special detached seven bedroom family house with off-street parking and a lovely south-west facing garden backing onto Holland Park.

A Grade II listed six bed country house, full of character located in rural West Norfolk, set in 1.7 acres of gardens with pool.

Capple Bank Farm is a stunning country house with a detached cottage, outbuildings, stabling, 12 acres and commanding views.

Superb Georgian village house with gardens and land

An impressive Grade II listed, former Vicarage in a World Heritage site offering exceptional views across the Valley.

Charming four bed farmhouse with adjoining residential cottage and two holiday cottages. Handsome gardens with stables and paddock.

A substantial four bed unlisted timber frame barn of character. Mature plot approaching 4 acres. Cart lodge and 4 stables.

