5 of the best country houses for sale in Yorkshire

From a set of impossibly-grand Georgian stables ripe for conversion to a wonderful 17th century home with woodland and a lake, we look at some of the finest homes for sale in Yorkshire at the moment.

Hanlith Hall enjoys a tranquil setting near Skipton, sitting above the upper reaches of the River Aire and close to some of the finest parts of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The house dates back to the 17th century but was substantially added to in the 18th and 20th centuries, and now boasts a ball room and indoor swimming pool as well as six bedrooms.

There are also just over two and a half acres of formal gardens, plus self-contained accommodation ideal for holiday lets or relatives.

Georgian elegance abounds at this fine waterside house sandwiched between Rodley Nature Reserve and Bramley Hall Park, just beyond Headingley to the north-west of Leeds.

There are three large reception rooms downstairs, all with high ceilings and huge windows, while upstairs there are four bedrooms – and permission is in place to convert the loft if more space is required.

The fact that a house as a superb four-poster bed in one of the rooms shouldn’t really prove a selling point, yet it’s hard to get away from that at this incredible home near Skipton.

The ivy-covered walls anf breathtaking views also offer similar appeal to the romantically minded, but this is a house which makes 21st century sense too: it’s been brilliantly modernised with everything from electric gates to underfloor heating. There are also fine gardens which include a paddock and a waterfall.

Sitting roughly half-way between Sheffield and Leeds is the grand and imposing Birthwaite Hall, an eight-bedroom home with 7,500sq ft of space.

The enormous great hall is at the heart of the house, but there are all sorts of other tempting elements – not least the basement, gym and workshop, while outside there are terraced gardens, an orchard and a paddock.

In the gloriously-named village of Oughtibridge, Onesacre Hall is a fine 17th century house bursting with period character in this location a few miles north of Sheffield.

There are stone fireplaces, beamed ceilings, ancient doors and mullioned windows in this four-bedroom home, which sits within fine gardens with lovely views.

