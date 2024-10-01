3,600 acres on the shores of Loch Lomond in which to lose yourself and save the planet

The Stuckendroin Estate comprises enormous amounts of land on the shores of Loch Lomond, as well as two detached houses and plenty of sporting and environmental potential.

I receive a lot of emails each day. I would argue that I probably receive too many emails each day. As a result, it takes something quite special, beyond the clickbait subject lines, to grab my attention. As you well know by now, I am always on the lookout for exciting houses for sale. When an email with the subject line ‘A Highland haven on the shores of Loch Lomond’ wanders past, I am powerless to resist.

Resistance is, indeed, futile. What could you possibly be doing that is more important than gazing at the many vistas, views, hills, woodlands and pasture of the Stuckendroin Estate? I think far better to daydream about your new life as a landowner in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. A dream you can achieve with Strutt and Parker for £3 million.

Like all good estates, it comes with not one, but two homes. The main house is a four-bedroom farmhouse situated on the easter side of the estate, mere metres from Loch Lomond itself. It could do with a little renovating, but the difficult stuff has already been done: double glazing, a new roof, private water and biomass heating and hot water.

The other property is a single-storey two-bedroom cottage currently in use by the farm/estate manager, that could also do with some renovations. Both properties have their own enclosed gardens.

Not that space is an issue mind, considering the estate offers about 3,625 acres of land in total. We’ve asked experts here at Country Life if that’s a lot and the answer has been a resounding yes. It is, in fact, heaps.

There are many things you could do with this land. You could continue to use it to graze the 250 Cheviot breeding ewes. You could go deer stalking. You could improve the many peatlands on the estate. You could plant lots of trees. You could just go for lots of very nice long walks. There is, to use an overused word, lots of potential.

Considering its size, the property is in a remarkably convenient location, with the village of Ardlui one mile to the north, while Tarbet and Arrochar are both within 10 miles. Glasgow itself is only 48 miles away, while there are plenty of amenities associated with Loch Lomond nearby.

The Stuckendroin Estate is for sale with Strutt & Parker for £3 million. For more information and pictures, click here