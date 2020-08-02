44 of simply the finest homes on the market around Britain, as seen in Country Life

It's a bumper edition of our regular Sunday round-up of some of the greatest homes on the market today/

Grade I listed crescent house in an iconic and world-renowned address. Combining fine period detail with contemporary features and fittings, the accommodation includes a main house with 6 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, separate 3 bedroom coach house, double garage, gated courtyard and landscaped rear garden.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning and picturesque combination of period farmhouse and barn conversion offering a 5 bedroom, 4 reception detached property in beautiful landscaped grounds, in a rural village location.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade II listed detached cottage originally built in c.1600, set in approx. 0.4 acres and is situated along a quiet lane in Hurst.

For sale with Grapevine Estate Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A rural detached house over 2,300 sq.ft. with open countryside views, double garage, an outbuilding and parking for eight cars.

For sale with Michael Graham via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stylish cottage originally part of Bluey’s Farm (a former equestrian estate). It retains many period features and is presented in exceptional order throughout.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details about this property.

An opportunity to purchase a spacious double fronted detached home on an equestrian estate in a quiet secluded location.

For sale with Hockeys via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An attractive five bed period dwelling dating from Circa 1715, with adjoining one bed cottage situated in an idyllic rural setting.

For sale with C & D Rural via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A substantial country property boasting character features and set in 2.38 acres of secluded private grounds.

For sale with Stags via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Fine Grade II* listed former rectory delightfully situated in this most historic village, about 1 mile from Milton Abbey School. 4 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, study, orangery, cellar and mature landscaped gardens extending in all to about 1.5 acres.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A farmhouse in a superb private setting with exceptional equestrian facilities and 95 acres of organic pasture.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Grade II* listed country house of striking proportions in an edge of village location. 6 reception rooms, 9 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 3 cloakrooms, possible staff/guest wing, ballroom, extensive cellars, garaging for 5 cars, beautiful gardens and grounds including kitchen garden, rose garden, paddock and woodland.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A wonderful family mansion house set within private enclosed grounds and close to Edinburgh. The house has been sympathetically restored and maintained by the current owners over the last 13 years, creating a very comfortable home for modern family living.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Yeomans is a spectacular Grade II listed home dating back to the 1500s, set within a peaceful semi-rural location.

For sale with Butler & Stag via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An outstanding country estate set in a secluded rural location.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning detached four bedroom Georgian period home with mature gardens in a secluded position in the village.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A very fine Listed Grade II town house, beautifully presented with extensive accommodation of about 4,450 sq ft.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

Barn refurbished to a high standard to create a charming, comfortable home with period features and architect’s plans to extend. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, indoor swimming pool, annexe, 6 stables with development potential, outbuildings, garaging, agricultural land, totalling about 24 acres.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Residential farm in the heart of the Cotswolds.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An historic Grade 11 Listed Mill House with c. 11 acres including lake and tennis court.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details about this property.

Aclassical Grade II listed country house set in stunning landscaped gardens, with an excellent three bedroom cottage.The house is set on the edge of the charming hamlet of Quarley, surrounded by rolling countryside.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Charming conversion with original features throughout, available to purchase by non-residents and not subject to the usual entry requirements. 2 reception rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, swimming pool, chalet, garage with room above, parking for 3 cars, semi-tropical fruit garden.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

One of the most private estates in Jersey in a beautiful setting with extensive accommodation. 5 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, swimming pool, spa pool, integral 2 bedroom cottage, further 2 bedroom cottage, summer house, gazebo, vast lawned areas and woodland.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Awonderful Grade II* listed country house that has privacy and extensive, versatile accommodation. The property sits at the head of a long drive, nestled in its own valley.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

This Grade II Listed country house set in the grounds of sweeping lawns has been expertly restored and imaginatively refurbished arranged over three floors with the use of two staircases at either end of the property.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details about this property.

A magnificent six bed former farmhouse with an abundance of character and history with later extensions and improvement

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive four bedroom house arranged over three floors. This beautiful home has a bright reception/dining room with wooden flooring leading through to a modern fitted kitchen.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details about this property.

A substantial six bedroom semi-detached house arranged over 4 floors and retaining many beautiful period features.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details about this property.

A spacious four bedroom family house benefiting from a lovely reception room and private garden.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautiful small country estate in an exclusive location with magnificent private grounds. 3 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 bedroom cottage, formal grounds with lake and knot garden. About 7.9 acres.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Outstanding family house in the heart of one of North Yorkshire’s finest market towns with railway connection to York and London.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Handsome five bed detached home, offering over 3,600 sq.ft. with beautifully appointed accommodation located south side of the town.

For sale with Myrings via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Sensitively remodelled former mill providing well-proportioned accommodation within extensive gardens and grounds of about 7 acres.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautiful family home with ample accommodation and pretty garden.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details about this property.

Traditional stone built six bed farmhouse with two public rooms, set in about 0.4 acres of garden grounds with far-reaching views.

For sale with Bell Ingram via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Attractive 336-acre farm in the heart of the Scottish Borders. 5 bedroom farmhouse, tennis court, timber chalet, modern and traditional farm buildings, beautiful gardens, arable, pasture, woodland, informal shoot, trout fishing on the Ale Water. Further 2 cottages available in addition.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Awonderful example of an ‘arts and crafts’ property of its era set within 5.69 acres of formal gardens.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

A six bedroom Victorian double-fronted family home in one of Kew’s most desirable roads.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details about this property.

One of Warwickshire’s finest village houses. South-facing views from the main house look down onto the River Avon, which includes two mooring on its 1,000 yards and more of frontage.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

An elegant Georgian style country house in an idyllic setting.

For sale with Hamptons. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully designed home in a stunning location having private access to the River Wharfe and fabulous views across the valley.

For sale with Maxwell Hodgson Estate Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Abeautiful, spacious Grade II listed former farmhouse, now a marvellous family home with gardens and a small orchard. Situated within the village of Bratton, the open spaces of Salisbury Plain and the Westbury White Horse are within a mile.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Commanding Grade II* listed house with a heart that is unreservedly designed around both family living and entertaining. 4 reception rooms, 8 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, swimming pool, tennis court, stables, self-contained 2 bedroom annexe, 2 staff cottages, further guest cottage, farm buildings, formal and informal gardens, formal vegetable garden, pasture and arable land, all in all about 80.13 acres.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully presented detached period farmhouse set in approx. 1.75 acres with far-reaching views from several principal rooms.

For sale with Hayman-Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A significant house in need of refurbishment.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.