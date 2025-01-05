5 country homes for sale, from £1.575 million to £12 million, as seen in Country Life

Here are five of the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life over the holiday period.

Blueys Farmhouse is not, we are reliably told, named after the famous Australian kids tv show. It is, in fact, a fine Grade II-listed period farmhouse of some seven bedrooms and six reception rooms in the Chilterns National Landscape.

There is much to love here. Plenty of period features, from fireplaces to oak beams, as well as 116 acres of gardens and grounds, that include a swimming pool, tennis court, meadows, menage and everything in between.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

It doesn’t get more quintessentially Cotswold than Little Barrow. The site dates back to Domesday, but the current building is an late-18th century house with later additions. Eight bedrooms, period features and fully renovated by the current owners.

That’s all very interesting. But not as interesting as the gardens and grounds, which extend to 25 acres and includes this sublime lake. Also, that lawn is crying out to be turned into a cricket pitch, in case you were wondering what I would do if I lived here.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

Having grown up in a converted barn, I have a soft-spot for them. This Grade II-listed example from the 18th century is a fine example, boasting four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It’s got all the features that make a barn conversion so great. That wonderful courtyard layout, high ceilings, exposed beams and lots of space. Outside, some lovely lawns, beds, borders and a pond.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

The Gatehouse on Ranters Lane is described by agents Strutt & Parker as a ‘very special house’ and I’m inclined to agree. Bags of character, an elevated position and exposed timbers with plaster infil. What’s not to like

Even better is the interiors, which feature plenty of period charm, not least in the glorious main hall with its outstanding fireplace and galleried landing.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

At first a rectory built by the Rev John Martin in 1607, the current property is now a glorious Grade II-listed home of some seven bedrooms in Sherington.

It’s been modernised in all the right places, to create a comfortable family home. But thankfully the best bits have been left alone, principally the staircase hall, with this sensational plaster overhang.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.