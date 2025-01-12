6 glorious country houses for sale in the south of England, as seen in Country Life

Here are six of the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life this week.

Backwell House is listed Grade II and was built in the early 19th century by Thomas Keedwell. Currently in operation as a boutique country house hotel after an extensive refurbishment in 2016, it offers plenty of potential as a large family home.

With nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and more than 8,000sq ft of living space, the property already has permission for a change of use back into a residential dwelling. It also comes with 13 acres of immaculate gardens.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

Dressed Bath stone, mullioned windows, crenellations — what’s not to love about eight-bedroom Doyley Manor.

There’s plenty of space, with more than 8,000sq ft and 10 acres of gardens and grounds. Plus those interiors are sensational.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A 15th century farmhouse in the Chilterns with five bedrooms and 1.8 acres of gardens? Where do we sign.

Inside, the period features (of which there are plenty) have been preserved and maintained by the current owners, who have lived in the house for 20 years. Overall, there is more than 5,000sq ft of versatile accommodation.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Do you like horses? Do you have lots of them and need some more space to put them all? Then look no further than Cropredy Lawn.

Surrounding this seven-bedroom farmhouse (with a swimming pool) is a glorious equestrian estate of some 236 acres, with all the equine trimmings you could desire, including this hydrotherapy pool.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Cansiron Wood is a handsome rural residence of some 14,500sq ft and more than 100 acres in the Garden of England.

There is so much to love here. The spacious and inviting interiors. The perfectly manicured gardens. The beautiful paddocks and woodland. The indoor swimming pool. And there’s still so much potential.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Evolving from its 17th century origins to become a smallholding of some 150 acres, Coombeland is a glorious rural estate improved only by its principal farmhouse.

A combination of woodland and grazing ground makes up the majority of the grounds, while the main house itself is a stylish five-bedroom home with vast interiors in a glorious setting.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.